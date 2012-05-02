Gamel
Gamel has torn ACL
After last night's play, today's news seems inevitable, but word is that Mat Gamel tore his ACL trying not to run into the wall while catching a foul ball Tuesday night. Gamel will need surgery and will likely miss the rest of the season.Gamel ha.. more
Money out as AAA manager; Gamel comments to blame?
The Brewers decided to shake things up on their off day by announcing a complete restructuring of their minor league coaching situation.A lot of changes were made, but none are so glaring as the removal of Don Money as AAA manager. Money spent t.. more
Capitalism
Just imagine the howling chorus of vituperationagainst Moore from the hissing gargoyles o Capitalism:A Love Story ,Film more
Blitzen Trapper @ The Pabst Theater
From the first guitar chord that burst from the amplifiers, watching Blitzen Trapper was like taking a ride in a time machine with the date set to 1970. Other than the standard instrumentsdrums, bass, guitars, keyboardsthe band broke out... more
Welcome to the team, Mat Gamel
Congratulations Mat Gamel on your first major league start andsubsequent first ML homerun! I'll say it now - this kid is clutch! more
Gamel wins Spink Award
From MilwaukeeBrewers.com 10/29/08 4:38 PM ET Brewers' Gamel wins Spink Award Topps, MiLB honor Milwaukee prospect for quiet consistency By Kevin T. Czerwinski / MLB.com Therewere many "was nots" and "did nots" attached to Mat Gamel th.. more
Monsieur Verdoux
You’ve got to hand it to Charlie Chaplin. Although he clung tightly to his loveable Monsieur Verdoux ,Today in Milwaukee more
Brewers
Yesterday's disgrace (and the game before that as well) is persona non grata to me, so instead, let's focus on the positives!There was a rare bases-loaded, no out, 1-2-3 double play turned yesterday. Watch it here.Also on that page, Jason Kendall'.. more
Youngsters get first AB
Brew Crew Ball notes that Angel Salome, Mat Gamel and Alcides Escobar got their first at-bats in yesterday's embarrassment with the Mets. Escobar made it 1-1 with a bloop single.They have links up here more
September 1st callups
Thank you BrewerFan.net for being the first to have this news: In this audio interview while in New Orleans, Nashville Manager Frank Kremblas reveals the names of eight Sounds who have been told th.. more
Alejandro Escovedo
“I died a little today/ I put up a fight,” Alejandro Escovedo sang on his lat The Boxing Mirror ,Today in Milwaukee more
Married Life
Asthe unhappy husband in Married Life, Harry (Chris Cooper) is banality curdled at the edg Married Life, ,Film more
