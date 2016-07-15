Games
Mitchell Park to Hold Pokémon Go Event
In just one week Pokémon Go has become a nationwidephenomenon. The augmented reality game has been downloaded over 15 milliontimes as of Wednesday according to USAToday.Milwaukee County Parks is now getting in on the trend by holding a Pok.. more
Jul 15, 2016 9:32 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
10 Best Games of 2015 (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Ten)
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Dec 28, 2015 4:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Shovel Knight: Plague of Shadows
Last year’s 8 bit masterpiece Shovel Knight has returned with a free expansion, Plague of Shadows. Forget about the shovel, this time it’s all about science as the nefarious Plague Knight takes center stage. Packing a pocketful of destructive poti.. more
Sep 22, 2015 2:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Until Dawn
“Don’t go in there” These words have often left the tense mouths of horror movie fans questioning the idiotic decisions of the genre’s protagonists. Until Dawn turns the tables, placing the fate of terrified teenagers squarely in your hands. Un.. more
Sep 1, 2015 7:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Rocket League
Close your eyes. Picture an enormous enclosed soccer field. Now imagine the players are rocket powered cars. This is Rocket League.Silly? Most certainly. Stupid? To a degree. But Rocket League’s bombastic rendition of the world’s most popular spor.. more
Aug 4, 2015 5:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Eighty-Nine: Do Third Party Exclusives Suck?
Xbox Distances Itself From 3rd Party Exclusives, Ouya Gets Bought Out, and the First NX Title May Have Been Announced!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link. Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or .. more
Aug 3, 2015 3:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Eighty-Seven: Mourning Iwata
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link. Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more
Jul 20, 2015 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Best Trends of E3 2015
There’s really nothing else quite like E3. Sure, Comic Con and South By Southwest’s announcements might have more mainstream appeal. But for video game fans, E3 is a three day holiday of back to back surprises and reveals.. It’s where hopes are re.. more
Jun 22, 2015 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Exploring and Honoring the Ice Age Trail
Thehistoric Ice Age National Trail runs an amazing 1,000 miles, from thePotawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay, Door County to the Minnesota border,exclusively through Wisconsin. It was established in 1950 by Milwaukean RayZillmer, and remains .. more
Jun 15, 2015 5:46 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Pressurecast Eighty-One: Fallout 4 Is Real
Fallout 4, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, and X-Com 2 are all announced in the same week! It’s a solo-brolo on this zany episode of the Pressurecast!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast by iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video.. more
Jun 8, 2015 2:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Axiom Verge
Axiom Verge is a rare breed of video game. While many titles borrow aesthetic and gameplay elements from their peers, Axiom fully embraces it’s influences in an effort to recreate a prior work. In a word, it’s a homage. Anyone familiar with the .. more
Apr 7, 2015 6:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
'Yorbie Episode 1: Payback's A Bolt' (PS4)
Yorbie-Episode 1: Payback’s a Bolt is a bad game. Furthermore, Yorbie is one of the worst games currently available on the PlayStation 4. The story is both paper thin and needlessly convoluted, the gameplay is dull and simplistic, and the presenta.. more
Mar 31, 2015 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Downtown Employee Appreciation Week Offers Five Days of Games and Giveaways
Summer can be less than great for those who are forced to spendthe days in Milwaukee’s concrete jungle. Constant construction makes thecommute long and frustrating, and who wants to wear a suit with a heat index inthe triple digits? But employe.. more
Jul 26, 2013 5:00 PM Ashley Sprangers Around MKE
The Secret History of MI6 1909-1949 (Penguin Press), by Keith Jeffery
There never was a James Bond, but Her Majesty’s Secret Service numbered some fascinating agents in its ranks, including the historian Hugh Trevor-Roper and authors Malcolm Muggeridge and Graham Greene. Bond’s creator, Ian Fleming, worked wi... more
Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Rep’s ‘Laurel and Hardy’ Mixes Laughs, Drama
The Milwaukee Rep opens its second show of the new season with the U.S. premiere of Laurel and Hardy, Tom McGrath’s tribute to the comedy team from the Golden Age of cinema. The show graces the Rep’s most intimate stage, the Stackner Cabare... more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
WMSE Food Slam
As a nonprofit, listener-supported radio station, 91.7 WMSE-FM and its devoted army of community volunteers are tasked with the challenge of convincing recession-depressed Milwaukeeans to donate their hard-earned dollars to keep the station... more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Milwaukee’s Eat Local Challenge
If we’ve learned anything from the recent food recall that now includes more than half a billion salmonella-tainted eggs, sold under more than 20 brands and causing 1,300 reported illnesses, it’s that allowing a small number of industrializ... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Where the Wild Things Are
The UWM Union Theatre begins its fall schedule this weekend with a busy lineup of free screenings of recent popular films, including a 7 p.m. showing tonight of Where the Wild Things Are , Spike Jonze’s beautiful, audacious expansion more
Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Myths and Facts About the July Flood
We’re still feeling the effects of the intense storm of July 22-23, when many neighborhoods and homes were flooded by up to 9 inches of rain in a very short span of time.Since the storm, many myths have circulated about what happened, what ... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Louis Fortis Around MKE 10 Comments
‘Exits and Entrances’ Continues APT’s Strong Season
The great South African actor Andre Huguenet (Kenneth Albers) is dying of unimportance, a classical performer at the end of his career. But the lessons he teaches the playwright (David Daniel) in Athol Fugard’s Exits and Entrances, which op... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater