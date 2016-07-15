RSS

Games

In just one week Pokémon Go has become a nationwidephenomenon. The augmented reality game has been downloaded over 15 milliontimes as of Wednesday according to USAToday.Milwaukee County Parks is now getting in on the trend by holding a Pok.. more

Jul 15, 2016 9:32 PM Around MKE

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Dec 28, 2015 4:02 PM Video Games are Dumb

Last year’s 8 bit masterpiece Shovel Knight has returned with a free expansion, Plague of Shadows. Forget about the shovel, this time it’s all about science as the nefarious Plague Knight takes center stage. Packing a pocketful of destructive poti.. more

Sep 22, 2015 2:19 PM Video Games are Dumb

“Don’t go in there” These words have often left the tense mouths of horror movie fans questioning the idiotic decisions of the genre’s protagonists. Until Dawn turns the tables, placing the fate of terrified teenagers squarely in your hands. Un.. more

Sep 1, 2015 7:31 PM Video Games are Dumb

Close your eyes. Picture an enormous enclosed soccer field. Now imagine the players are rocket powered cars. This is Rocket League.Silly? Most certainly. Stupid? To a degree. But Rocket League’s bombastic rendition of the world’s most popular spor.. more

Aug 4, 2015 5:25 AM Video Games are Dumb

Xbox Distances Itself From 3rd Party Exclusives, Ouya Gets Bought Out, and the First NX Title May Have Been Announced!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.  Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or .. more

Aug 3, 2015 3:06 PM Video Games are Dumb

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.  Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more

Jul 20, 2015 3:05 PM Video Games are Dumb

There’s really nothing else quite like E3. Sure, Comic Con and South By Southwest’s announcements might have more mainstream appeal. But for video game fans, E3 is a three day holiday of back to back surprises and reveals.. It’s where hopes are re.. more

Jun 22, 2015 3:27 PM Video Games are Dumb

AJ Page

Thehistoric Ice Age National Trail runs an amazing 1,000 miles, from thePotawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay, Door County to the Minnesota border,exclusively through Wisconsin. It was established in 1950 by Milwaukean RayZillmer, and remains .. more

Jun 15, 2015 5:46 PM Off the Beaten Path

Fallout 4, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, and X-Com 2 are all announced in the same week! It’s a solo-brolo on this zany episode of the Pressurecast!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast by iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video.. more

Jun 8, 2015 2:52 PM Video Games are Dumb

Axiom Verge is a rare breed of video game. While many titles borrow aesthetic and gameplay elements from their peers, Axiom fully embraces it’s influences in an effort to recreate a prior work. In a word, it’s a homage. Anyone familiar with the .. more

Apr 7, 2015 6:40 PM Video Games are Dumb

VGAD

Yorbie-Episode 1: Payback’s a Bolt is a bad game. Furthermore, Yorbie is one of the worst games currently available on the PlayStation 4. The story is both paper thin and needlessly convoluted, the gameplay is dull and simplistic, and the presenta.. more

Mar 31, 2015 3:05 PM Video Games are Dumb

Summer can be less than great for those who are forced to spendthe days in Milwaukee’s concrete jungle. Constant construction makes thecommute long and frustrating, and who wants to wear a suit with a heat index inthe triple digits? But employe.. more

Jul 26, 2013 5:00 PM Around MKE

There never was a James Bond, but Her Majesty’s Secret Service numbered some fascinating agents in its ranks, including the historian Hugh Trevor-Roper and authors Malcolm Muggeridge and Graham Greene. Bond’s creator, Ian Fleming, worked wi... more

Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Books

The Milwaukee Rep opens its second show of the new season with the U.S. premiere of Laurel and Hardy, Tom McGrath’s tribute to the comedy team from the Golden Age of cinema. The show graces the Rep’s most intimate stage, the Stackner Cabare... more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

As a nonprofit, listener-supported radio station, 91.7 WMSE-FM and its devoted army of community volunteers are tasked with the challenge of convincing recession-depressed Milwaukeeans to donate their hard-earned dollars to keep the station... more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

If we’ve learned anything from the recent food recall that now includes more than half a billion salmonella-tainted eggs, sold under more than 20 brands and causing 1,300 reported illnesses, it’s that allowing a small number of industrializ... more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

The UWM Union Theatre begins its fall schedule this weekend with a busy lineup of free screenings of recent popular films, including a 7 p.m. showing tonight of Where the Wild Things Are , Spike Jonze’s beautiful, audacious expansion more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

We’re still feeling the effects of the intense storm of July 22-23, when many neighborhoods and homes were flooded by up to 9 inches of rain in a very short span of time.Since the storm, many myths have circulated about what happened, what ... more

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 10 Comments

The great South African actor Andre Huguenet (Kenneth Albers) is dying of unimportance, a classical performer at the end of his career. But the lessons he teaches the playwright (David Daniel) in Athol Fugard’s Exits and Entrances, which op... more

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

