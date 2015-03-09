Gangsters
The Milwaukee Mafia: An Interview With Gavin Schmitt
Last week, I mentioned the now-released book by GavinSchmitt, The Milwaukee Mafia:Mobsters in the Heartland. The book details the rise of organized crimein the city, particularly in the Third Ward, home to the bulk of Milwaukee’sSicilian pop.. more
Mar 9, 2015 7:23 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Home Movies/Out on Digital: May 16
The 1974 film by Italy’s Fernando Di Leo was just the thing Quentin Tarantino devoured in his formative years. It’s a crime drama, populated by quirky-funny gangsters and corrupt cops (who won’t cross certain lines), speaking more
May 14, 2013 4:42 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Sheryl Crow
Though she first caught the music industry’s attention as a backup singer for Michael Jackson during his 1987 “Bad” tour, Sheryl Crow resisted early offers to record as a dance-pop artist, waiting until 1993 to release her first album more
Jun 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee