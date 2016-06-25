Ganymede Ensemble
Ganymede's Casually Dreamy Midsummer Night
Hart Park has a relaxed and sleepy spaciousness about it. The sun hangs low in the sky outside the stage of the Rotary Pavilion. Various gnomes in long, white beards and pointy, red hats mill about the area in anticipation of The Ganymede Ense.. more
Jun 25, 2016 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
All-Woman Midsummer Night in the Park
With the weather generally getting favorable outside, outdoor Shakespeare is in full swing for the season. There was a production brought to Lake Park last weekend already. classical theatre troupe comprised solely of women, The Ganymede En.. more
Jun 7, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ganymede’s Free All-Women Romeo and Juliet
"For never was a story of more woe than this of Madeline and her Andrea." (Or words to that effect.)It’s recently been announced that this coming September, The Ganymede Ensemble will be staging a free outdoor production of Shakespeare’s R.. more
Jul 21, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
John McLaughlin Honors Coltrane’s Music and Spirituality
If John Coltrane is the leading voice in jazz, then John McLaughlin is part of a large chorus of musicians singing his praises through emulation and homage. But the English-born jazz-fusion guitarist, who leapt on to the scene in the 1970s ... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature
News of the Weird
When David Winkelman, 48, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in Davenport, Iowa, in September, he was still sporting "The Tattoo." In late 2000, Winkelman, reacting to a radio "contest," had his forehead inked with the logo of radio more
Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
A Case for Change on the East Side
Let’s face it: State Sen. Jeff Plale has been wrong on just about every issue that moderate and progressive voters in his district care about. The pro-corporate Democrat consistently votes against the best interests of the residents of his ... more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 6 Comments