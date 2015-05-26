Garage Pop
Soul Low Indulge Garage-Pop Tendencies on ‘Sweet Pea’
With darker material on the way, Milwaukee indie-rockers Soul Low went for a garage-pop vibe on their latest EP. more
May 26, 2015 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream Head On Electric's Woodsy Abandoned Album, "Daddy's Home"
It's been nearly three years since Milwaukee's Head On Electric released their last record, Sleep Slaughter Sheep , a fitfully scorching album of grunge-kicked garage-punk, and there's still no target date for a formal follow-up. Last month the ba.. more
Oct 15, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Midwest Beat Keep it Casual
The Midwest Beat singer/guitarist Matt Joyce has always had a fondness for ragged, rough-around-the-edges records. “One of my all-time favorites is Neil Young’s more
Sep 2, 2014 7:35 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream Sat. Nite Duets' Scuzzy, Addictive New EP, "Los DJs"
When we last heard from Milwaukee's Sat. Nite Duets, on their 2013 album Electric Manland , they were venturing in some strange new places. That record was utterly wild, a proggy, synth-squiggled freakout dizzy with digressive genre shifts. So did.. more
Jul 2, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
News of the Weird
Motion City Soundtrack
Some fortunate early tours with Blink-182 led the Minneapolis emo-pop-punk band Motion City Soundtrack to collaborations with Mark Hoppus, who produced their second album, 2005’s Commit This to Memory , as well as their latest more
Apr 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee