RSS

Garage-Rock

gratefuldead.jpg.jpe

The Grateful Dead’s eponymous debut, released half a century ago, was a good first effort from a band that was little known outside its hometown of San Francisco. The Grateful Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition includes that LP plus a se... more

Jan 31, 2017 2:24 PM Album Reviews

Japan’s legendary leather-jacketed rockers Guitar Wolf led a night of international rock ’n’ roll at the Cactus Club. more

Sep 6, 2016 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

livingstatues.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Chris Lotten Photography

If The Strokes had never lost interest in being The Strokes, they might sound like The Living Statues, a Milwaukee garage-pop quartet that seems to grow tighter and hookier with each new track. The group's latest is no exception to that trend. "Va.. more

Oct 30, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

localmusic_mikekrol_(bybrianguido).jpg.jpe

Photo by Brian Guido

Mike Krol describes the garage rock on his debut for Merge Records as “really raw and very spur of the moment.” more

Sep 1, 2015 7:40 PM Local Music

loclmusic_rashitajoneses.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee garage-rockers The Rashita Joneses plan to keep the music coming after making their recorded debut this spring. more

Jun 23, 2015 4:00 PM Local Music

concertreview_lyres.jpg.jpe

Garage-rock true believers Lyres skipped a setlist altogether during their energetic, off-the-cuff performance. more

Apr 20, 2015 10:50 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

jaill_press_photo.jpg.jpe

Being the best holiday, Halloween often presents discerning concertgoers with some challenging decisions. more

Nov 3, 2014 11:30 AM Concert Reviews

phylums.jpg.jpe

It was an evening in two acts at the Cactus Club on Saturday night. With four bands on the bill, there was a clear divide in crowd attention, though not in musical quality. As the premiere show for,Concert Reviews more

May 18, 2014 9:46 PM Concert Reviews

img_2032.jpg.jpe

photo credit: CJ Foeckler

The extent to which the garage-rock revival of the early aughts was in fact a thing, a genuine resurgence of the tried and true sound as opposed to something dreamt up by a bored and opportunist roc,Concert Reviews more

May 15, 2013 10:25 AM Concert Reviews

545697_10150825038896917_579994638_n.jpg.jpe

For Wisconsin, the cold, damp spring we’ve all been suffering through this year is by no means that unusual, but psychologically speaking, the pleasant weather over the weekend seemed to shake Milwaukeeans out of an more

Apr 29, 2013 4:18 PM Concert Reviews

the hussy.jpg.jpe

Friday’s Linneman’s lineup was a statewide affair, featuring bands from Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay, all linked by the ubiquitous Bobby Hussy and his label Kind Turkey. And while I had come,Concert Reviews more

Apr 15, 2013 8:47 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage12187.jpe

By most accounts the most influential indie-rock band of the 1990s, Pavement built on the groundwork laid by ’80s underground rock and turned it into something even better: skewed but immediate guitar-pop that spoke to the more

Sep 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES