The Grateful Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (Rhino)
The Grateful Dead’s eponymous debut, released half a century ago, was a good first effort from a band that was little known outside its hometown of San Francisco. The Grateful Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition includes that LP plus a se... more
Jan 31, 2017 2:24 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Guitar Wolf w/ Hans Condor and Bleed @ Cactus Club
Japan’s legendary leather-jacketed rockers Guitar Wolf led a night of international rock ’n’ roll at the Cactus Club. more
Sep 6, 2016 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Stream Living Statues' Rollicking Latest Single, "Valicity"
If The Strokes had never lost interest in being The Strokes, they might sound like The Living Statues, a Milwaukee garage-pop quartet that seems to grow tighter and hookier with each new track. The group's latest is no exception to that trend. "Va.. more
Oct 30, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mike Krol Embraces Mistakes on His Debut for Merge Records
Mike Krol describes the garage rock on his debut for Merge Records as “really raw and very spur of the moment.” more
Sep 1, 2015 7:40 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
The Rashita Joneses Keep the Bangers Coming
Milwaukee garage-rockers The Rashita Joneses plan to keep the music coming after making their recorded debut this spring. more
Jun 23, 2015 4:00 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Lyres w/ Drugs Dragons and Fox Face @ Cactus Club
Garage-rock true believers Lyres skipped a setlist altogether during their energetic, off-the-cuff performance. more
Apr 20, 2015 10:50 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Jaill w/ Platinum Boys, Sat. Nite Duets and Midnight Reruns @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Being the best holiday, Halloween often presents discerning concertgoers with some challenging decisions. more
Nov 3, 2014 11:30 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Phylums w/ The Hussy, No Bueno and Towers @ Cactus Club
It was an evening in two acts at the Cactus Club on Saturday night. With four bands on the bill, there was a clear divide in crowd attention, though not in musical quality. As the premiere show for,Concert Reviews more
May 18, 2014 9:46 PM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The extent to which the garage-rock revival of the early aughts was in fact a thing, a genuine resurgence of the tried and true sound as opposed to something dreamt up by a bored and opportunist roc,Concert Reviews more
May 15, 2013 10:25 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Heavy Times w/ Teenage Moods, Micronics and Telecraft @ Quarter’s Rock ’n’ Roll Palace
For Wisconsin, the cold, damp spring we’ve all been suffering through this year is by no means that unusual, but psychologically speaking, the pleasant weather over the weekend seemed to shake Milwaukeeans out of an more
Apr 29, 2013 4:18 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Mystery Girls w/ The Hussy and Trent Fox and the Tenants @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Friday’s Linneman’s lineup was a statewide affair, featuring bands from Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay, all linked by the ubiquitous Bobby Hussy and his label Kind Turkey. And while I had come,Concert Reviews more
Apr 15, 2013 8:47 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Pavement w/ No Age
By most accounts the most influential indie-rock band of the 1990s, Pavement built on the groundwork laid by ’80s underground rock and turned it into something even better: skewed but immediate guitar-pop that spoke to the more
Sep 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee