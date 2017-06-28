Garbage
Rock, Pop, Reggae
David Luhrssen reviews three new books on world-changing music. more
Jun 28, 2017 11:19 AM David Luhrssen Books
Appliances-SFB Them/Green Door
Sounding like a Midwest Gang of Four or a more muscular Pere Ubu, Madison’s Appliances-SFB seamlessly blended witty, informed lyrics with visceral, angular, driving music. Sadly, this reissue of,Album Reviews more
Jul 12, 2016 2:28 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Pablove 6 @ Turner Hall Ballroom
For its sixth year, Milwaukee’s annual Pablove benefit concert embraced cover bands with a twist. more
Jan 19, 2015 12:05 PM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Closures
Jan 16, 2015 8:40 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Shirley Manson's David Bowie Tribute Will Headline the 2015 Pablove Benefit Concert
Since debuting six years ago, the annual Pablove Benefit Concert has hosted the reunion of many popular Wisconsin bands, but the upcoming installment will mark the first time a band has been created specifically for the event. The sixth annual Pab.. more
Nov 17, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Butch Vig Shared Production Insights in his Yellow Phone Keynote
“I learned to make records by the seat of my pants,and I still do it that way,” producer Butch Vig said during his keynote remarksfor Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference this morning. Eschewing a preparedaddress in favor of a casual co.. more
Sep 5, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 4-10
Marketed as a more intimate and accessible alternative to mass-spectacle music conferences like South by Southwest and CMJ, Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference will return for a fourth year this fall more
Sep 2, 2014 7:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Butch Vig to Keynote the 2014 Yellow Phone Music Conference
Marketed as a more intimate and accessible alternative to mass-spectacle music conferences like South by Southwest and CMJ, Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference will return for a fourth year this fall, with showcases at multiple venues around.. more
Aug 5, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Garbage Stick Together This Time
Garbage have been on the road for a long time now. By the time they finish their tour behind their latest album, 2012’s Not Your Kind of People, later this month, the veteran alt-rock band will have been touring for over a year more
Apr 3, 2013 5:22 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Garbage is Playing the Rave, Too
Following this morning's Fall Out Boy concert announcement, the Rave has announced this afternoon that another recently reunited alternative-rock staple will be headlining the venue. Garbage will play Saturday, April 6 with openers 10 Echo, the ve.. more
Feb 4, 2013 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Garbage
It's been seven years since the quartet featuring Scottish singer Shirley Manson and those three guys from Madison, Wis. (Butch Vig, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker) made new music. But they're back with their fifth and Garbagephiles should... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Album Reviews
Downtown Dining Week
Through Thursday, June 10, over 35 participating restaurants will be offering special three-course menus for $10 at lunch and $20 or $30 at dinner as part of Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week promotion. Among the restaurants offering more
Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Ballet’s Magical ‘Peter Pan’
Milwaukee Ballet’s new Peter Pan is visually and aurally ravishing. The bedrock of the work is Philip Feeney’s thrilling score, commissioned by the company for this world premiere and triumphantly performed by the Ballet Orchestra and the M... more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Street Seen: The Psychological Gesture in American Photography
World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields and more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Will Durst w/ Richard Halasz, Jane Matenaer and Eno Yaw
The real winners in the 2008 presidential campaign—aside from, of course, the Democrats— were political comedians, who in the age of You- Tube and the 24-hour news cycle held nearly as much clout as traditional journalists. Milwaukee native... more
Nov 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee