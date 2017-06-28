RSS

David Luhrssen reviews three new books on world-changing music. more

Jun 28, 2017 11:19 AM Books

Sounding like a Midwest Gang of Four or a more muscular Pere Ubu, Madison’s Appliances-SFB seamlessly blended witty, informed lyrics with visceral, angular, driving music. Sadly, this reissue of,Album Reviews more

Jul 12, 2016 2:28 PM Album Reviews

Benjamin Wick

For its sixth year, Milwaukee’s annual Pablove benefit concert embraced cover bands with a twist. more

Jan 19, 2015 12:05 PM Concert Reviews

Jan 16, 2015 8:40 PM Around MKE

Since debuting six years ago, the annual Pablove Benefit Concert has hosted the reunion of many popular Wisconsin bands, but the upcoming installment will mark the first time a band has been created specifically for the event. The sixth annual Pab.. more

Nov 17, 2014 1:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

“I learned to make records by the seat of my pants,and I still do it that way,” producer Butch Vig said during his keynote remarksfor Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference this morning. Eschewing a preparedaddress in favor of a casual co.. more

Sep 5, 2014 8:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

Marketed as a more intimate and accessible alternative to mass-spectacle music conferences like South by Southwest and CMJ, Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference will return for a fourth year this fall

Sep 2, 2014 7:42 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Marketed as a more intimate and accessible alternative to mass-spectacle music conferences like South by Southwest and CMJ, Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference will return for a fourth year this fall, with showcases at multiple venues around.. more

Aug 5, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

Garbage have been on the road for a long time now. By the time they finish their tour behind their latest album, 2012’s Not Your Kind of People, later this month, the veteran alt-rock band will have been touring for over a year more

Apr 3, 2013 5:22 PM Music Feature

Following this morning's Fall Out Boy concert announcement, the Rave has announced this afternoon that another recently reunited alternative-rock staple will be headlining the venue. Garbage will play Saturday, April 6 with openers 10 Echo, the ve.. more

Feb 4, 2013 8:25 PM On Music

It's been seven years since the quartet featuring Scottish singer Shirley Manson and those three guys from Madison, Wis. (Butch Vig, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker) made new music. But they're back with their fifth and Garbagephiles should... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Through Thursday, June 10, over 35 participating restaurants will be offering special three-course menus for $10 at lunch and $20 or $30 at dinner as part of Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week promotion. Among the restaurants offering more

Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Ballet’s new Peter Pan is visually and aurally ravishing. The bedrock of the work is Philip Feeney’s thrilling score, commissioned by the company for this world premiere and triumphantly performed by the Ballet Orchestra and the M... more

May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields and more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The real winners in the 2008 presidential campaign—aside from, of course, the Democrats— were political comedians, who in the age of You- Tube and the 24-hour news cycle held nearly as much clout as traditional journalists. Milwaukee native... more

Nov 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

