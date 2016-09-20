Garfield
The Long Rebirth of a Neighborhood Movie Palace
As Bay View’s Avalon Theater prepares to host several prime attractions in this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival, the movie palace stands as the incredibly rare example of a local theater reopened and thriving. more
Sep 20, 2016 2:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge Film
Milwaukee’s Neighborhood Movie Theaters
Remember the days when neighborhood movie houses were an integral part of many residential areas of the city? These mostly small theaters boasted a single screen and double features and attracted big crowds almost every more
Nov 6, 2012 2:08 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature 1 Comments
Sausage, Beer and Kraut
Milwaukee's German heritage goes back centuries. Options for dining out on food from the fatherland, however, tend to be pricy. The Old German Beer Hall bucks the trend by offering a less expensive place to sample the cuisine of one of the ... more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview