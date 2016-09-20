RSS

Garfield

As Bay View’s Avalon Theater prepares to host several prime attractions in this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival, the movie palace stands as the incredibly rare example of a local theater reopened and thriving. more

Sep 20, 2016 2:40 PM Film

Remember the days when neighborhood movie houses were an integral part of many residential areas of the city? These mostly small theaters boasted a single screen and double features and attracted big crowds almost every more

Nov 6, 2012 2:08 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Milwaukee's German heritage goes back centuries. Options for dining out on food from the fatherland, however, tend to be pricy. The Old German Beer Hall bucks the trend by offering a less expensive place to sample the cuisine of one of the ... more

Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

