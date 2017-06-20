Garlic Fest
This Week in Milwaukee: June 22-28, 2017
Peak Milwaukee festival season continues with Greek Fest, Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest and, oh yeah, Summerfest. more
Jun 20, 2017 12:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee 6.23-6.29
Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more
Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: June 11-17
Summer festival season is in full swing as Milwaukee celebrates all things Polish, queer and garlicky. more
Jun 9, 2015 9:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's 2015 Summer Festival and Street Party Guide
Start marking your calendars: Milwaukee’s summerfestival season is nearly upon us and it goes by fast. During the peak of summer,the city offers more outdoor events than even the most ardent festival-goer cankeep up with, so be sure to take not.. more
May 12, 2015 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Garlic Fest Celebrates All Things Garlic
Garlic may not have the glamorous cachet of strawberries or chocolate, both of which have inspired their own southeastern Wisconsin festivals, but it has its share of fanatics, which makes the food a worthy if eccentric theme for Braise's f... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
