Garvey Blog

Thanks a lot, WMC!
James Sample of the New York based non-partisan Brennan Center forJustice concludes, "After consecutive years of special interestdominance, and the addition of a Willie Horton ad, perceptions ofWisconsin's judiciary have suffered a real hit. Th.. more
Apr 11, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Cost of war
I check the Cost of War site every month just to maintain perspective.With the testimony of David Petraeus and his Tonto, the trillion dollarfigures are finally beyond whispering levels. To date, $509.7 billionspent and we are on the way to two.. more
Apr 10, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Rome is burning
Listening to general Patreaus and the pathetic Ambassador Crocker talkabout the surge, while the Green Zone is under attack, 10 U.S. Soldiershave been killed in three days and 35 injured, reminds me of thequestion asked of Exxon's Vice Presiden.. more
Apr 9, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
You must wonder
John McCain read a foreign policy speech yesterday. It is anybody'sguess who wrote it, but reality was MIA. He is still trying to tell usthat his support of the surge is responsible for our progress in Iraq,and he paints a pretty picture. It go.. more
Apr 8, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
WMC 51%, Wisconsin 49%
Honor roll of counties that went for Butler:Dane--72%. Milwaukee--58%; Menominee--68%; Rock--57%; Iowa--58%; EauClaire--54%; Green--54%; Portage--54%; Kenosha--51%; La Crosse--55%;Richland--50%; Lafayette--50%; preliminary result show Sauk, hom.. more
Apr 2, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
The Age of Shiva (Norton)
Additional Links: Manil Suri's Blog TheDeath of Vishnu, ,Authors' Voices (Online Exclusive) more
Feb 22, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books 1 Comments
Feb 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Practice Democracy
Before you do anything else today, get out and vote. Wisconsin hosts its historic primary It All Started ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Super Delegates and horse feathers
One thing I do not miss are the "people in the know" vs. the rest of usin Washington. As the wine flows at expensive restaurants, grandPooh-bahs tell the younger would-be Pooh bahs about the sanctity of the Super Delegates and almost all of it i.. more
Feb 18, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Here we go!
Tuesday we get a chance to tell the nation how this blue state, with an open primary, feels about Barack and Hillary. There have been no polls to speak of and so we go with our gut. In watching the Democratic Party fundraiser last nigh.. more
Feb 17, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Where do I send it?
As panic in the Clinton camp hits the media, the latest Ickes "surge" to seat the Michigan delegation,where only Hillary's name was on the ballot, becomes a bit too obvious.If they thought they had most of the Superdooper delegates they would.. more
Feb 16, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
What a night!
I'm not objective. FightingBob.com won't endorse, of course, but on apersonal level, I support Barack. But whether you agree or you preferHillary, it was a hell of a night for Democrats. She won the popularvote by about 30,000; he won 14 states.. more
Feb 6, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Words matter
I'm not sure what we would have done had Bill Moyers not returned toPBS, but he did. Thank goodness. Bill had Katherine Hall Jamison, Deanof the Annenberg School of Communications, on his program last Friday, and she will be a frequent guest lea.. more
Feb 5, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Corruption!
Can't say we were not warned. Bob and Phil La Follette, Justices Ryan in 1873, a unanimous Supreme Court in 2007, Gaylord Nelson, and Bill Proxmire all told us to be alert for special interest money distorting our issues and corrupting even the be.. more
Feb 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Wake me when it's over!
It looked like a sleep-in at times last night in the joint session as W. persisted in reading a script called a speech. Teddy seemed to nod-off, Nancy Pelosi was struggling to keep lids parted, and even "bull" Cheney was clearly bored out of his m.. more
Jan 29, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Tall Tales from the Wide Sky
Change and loss are such defining parts of the human con Tall Tales from the Wide Sky. ,Off the Cuff more
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Mollie Boutell-Butler Off the Cuff