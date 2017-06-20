Gary Cooper
Barbara Stanwyck: The First Modern Movie Star?
An appreciation of the film career of Barbara Stanwyck. more
Jun 20, 2017 12:53 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature
High Noon a Classic Western
JohnWayne famously condemned it as “un-American,” but High Noon (1952) withstoodhis approbation, earned four Oscars and endured as one of the greatest westernsever filmed. High Noon has been reissued on DVD in a visually .. more
Oct 19, 2016 5:29 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Best of the West
Westerns are the most cherished American film genre, providing rip-roaring action and powerful drama. Some of the most provocative, often in black-and-white, probed the psychology beneath the gunplay. In my favorite more
Mar 24, 2013 5:21 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Mustard Plug w/ Something To Do
No band better mastered the marriage of ska and punk in the ’90s than Michigan’s Mustard Plug. In their perky horns, dynamic pop-punk chords and fist-pumping choruses they found a winning formula they stuck to even after their brand of more
Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Classic Westerns
Westerns were never my favorite film genre, but I find the movies easy to settle into. I’m not alone. Maybe they are cinematic comfort food for people who remember when westerns were always on TV as they were growing up. Even today, if I stumble .. more
Jun 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Longacre
Milwaukee quartetLongacre makes adult Americana that is perfect for coffee bars.Acoustic White China, ,CD Reviews more
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews