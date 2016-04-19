Gary Oldman
The ‘Criminal’ Mind
When we first meet Jericho Stewart (Kevin Costner) in Criminal, he is chained to the bars and fed with a box dropped through the overhead grating. Glowering and hard-faced, Jericho lacks empathy, emotion, impulse control. He isn’t an ideal ... more
Apr 19, 2016 2:34 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Barbershop: The Next Cut and More
In Barbershop: The Next Cut, Calvin’s barbershop, now employing female beauticians as well as male barbers, is the setting for all kinds of fun and drama. A serious tone is taken when neighborhood crime threatens both the shop and local kid... more
Apr 12, 2016 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Recently Released 8.6.15
Child 44 is a serial killer film set in Stalin’s Russia. It grippingly recreates the fearful atmosphere of those days, where a knock on the door at night or the sight of a black car on the street could mean a trip to the Gulag. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:51 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Film Clips: July 10
A decade after the simian virus has killed almost all human beings, representatives of the few people remaining in San Francisco (played by Jason Clarke, Keri Russell, Gary Oldman and Kodi Smit-McPhee) negotiate an uneasy truce with the ape... more
Jul 9, 2014 1:36 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Dark Knight Rises
The best superhero comics have always dressed moral, political and social issues in bright-colored spandex... more
Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Original Tinker, Tailor
<p> Released late last year, Gary Oldman's <em>Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy</em> was a Cold War drama based on a novel by the genre's master, John Le Carre. The feature film reminded many of us that the story had been brought to the screen once .. more
Jul 2, 2012 6:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
<p> It's visible for barely a blink: the date on a memo reads 1973, the time frame for <em>Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy</em>an era when the Cold War was still accepted along with death and taxes as an inescapable characteristic of life on Earth. J.. more
Mar 24, 2012 3:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Predicting the 2012 Oscars
The past played a big role in Hollywood last year, and if Oscar nominations are any measure of public opinion, then a lot of us are either unhappy with the world of now or curious about the way things were. Of the nine nominees for Best Pic... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
