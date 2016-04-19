RSS

Gary Oldman

criminalfilm.jpg.jpe

When we first meet Jericho Stewart (Kevin Costner) in Criminal, he is chained to the bars and fed with a box dropped through the overhead grating. Glowering and hard-faced, Jericho lacks empathy, emotion, impulse control. He isn’t an ideal ... more

Apr 19, 2016 2:34 PM Film Reviews

barbershop.jpg.jpe

In Barbershop: The Next Cut, Calvin’s barbershop, now employing female beauticians as well as male barbers, is the setting for all kinds of fun and drama. A serious tone is taken when neighborhood crime threatens both the shop and local kid... more

Apr 12, 2016 3:30 PM Film Clips

child_44_review.jpg.jpe

Child 44 is a serial killer film set in Stalin’s Russia. It grippingly recreates the fearful atmosphere of those days, where a knock on the door at night or the sight of a black car on the street could mean a trip to the Gulag. more

Aug 4, 2015 8:51 PM Home Movies

A decade after the simian virus has killed almost all human beings, representatives of the few people remaining in San Francisco (played by Jason Clarke, Keri Russell, Gary Oldman and Kodi Smit-McPhee) negotiate an uneasy truce with the ape... more

Jul 9, 2014 1:36 PM Film Clips

blogimage19357.jpe

The best superhero comics have always dressed moral, political and social issues in bright-colored spandex... more

Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

<p> Released late last year, Gary Oldman's <em>Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy</em> was a Cold War drama based on a novel by the genre's master, John Le Carre. The feature film reminded many of us that the story had been brought to the screen once .. more

Jul 2, 2012 6:50 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> It's visible for barely a blink: the date on a memo reads 1973, the time frame for <em>Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy</em>an era when the Cold War was still accepted along with death and taxes as an inescapable characteristic of life on Earth. J.. more

Mar 24, 2012 3:57 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage17777.jpe

The past played a big role in Hollywood last year, and if Oscar nominations are any measure of public opinion, then a lot of us are either unhappy with the world of now or curious about the way things were. Of the nine nominees for Best Pic... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage8407.jpe

The Kohler Food &Wine Experience caters to food and wine connoisseurs, but certainly Food & Wine ,Eat/Drink more

Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage8083.jpe

Bewitchingbee (2456 N. Murray Ave.) offers a variety of occult items, including powders, oils, books and jewelry. Classes on tarot card reading, psychic development, hoodoo and related topics are of,Off the Cuff more

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES