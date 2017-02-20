Gary Sheffield
A Most Hated Man – Gary Sheffield as a Brewer Part Two: The Pariah
Read up onGary Sheffield’s rise through the minors in part one ofthis article. After amonth filling in at shortstop for the injured Dale Svuem, Gary Sheffield tookover the spot permanently heading in to the 1989 season. No Brewers rooki.. more
Feb 20, 2017 8:15 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
A Most Hated Man – Gary Sheffield as a Brewer
BrewersfanshateGarySheffield.In a game where there are few universally held opinions, this statement mightas well be chiseled in stone. Ask any Brewers fan why and they will tick offthe usual list of Sheffield’s capital offenses: he co.. more
Feb 13, 2017 5:08 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
Fight! Remembering One of the Biggest Brawls in Brewers History
Gary Sheffield leads Tom Trebelhorn from the Kingdomeoutfield after the legendary 1990 Crew-Mariners brawl. The Brewers were in a foul mood onJune 30, 1990. After getting off to a scorching 14-6 start and holding firstplace as late as June 3, t.. more
Sep 16, 2016 2:50 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Margaret Leng Tan
Singapore-born, Juilliard-trained classical pianist Margaret Leng Tan spent more than a decade collaborating with experimental composer John Cage, working closely with him until his 1992 death. Shortly after, Tan found a new muse: toy piano... more
Jan 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chuck Shepherd's News of The Weird
Among the few commercially successful enterprises in North Korea is the video game unit in its General Federation of Science and Technology, which has produced popular items like a bowling game based on the American cult classic movie The B... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
A Christmas Carol
For 35 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s production, whic more
Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee