Jack Spann: Beautiful Man from Mars (Big Boo Music)
Spann built his reputation on keyboards and recorded demos for David Bowie’s final record, Blackstar. But on his own second solo album, Beautiful Man from Mars—co-produced by Milwaukee music stalwart Gary Tanin—Spann plays just about everyt... more
May 30, 2017 2:03 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Jack Spann to Perform at Summerfest
Multi-instrumentalist Jack Spann, most known for his work onthe late legend David Bowie’s final album Blackstar,is hitting the Summerfest stage July 8 in support of his debut solo album Time, Time, Time, Time, Time.The making of Spann’s d.. more
Jun 6, 2016 8:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Making Records in Milwaukee
Off the Cuff with producer Gary Tanin, whose studio Daystorm Music is among a handful of Milwaukee recording facilities that continue to thrive in the digital age of home recording, partly because he was an early adopter of that new technol... more
Apr 19, 2016 3:49 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
The Young Revelators: All I See
Milwaukee’s Young Revelators have beaten the sophomore album jinx. On All I See, the band’s roots remain firmly in ’70s-era blues rock, complete with tour de force slide guitar on some numbers along with Hendrix-style incendiary funk rock more
Jan 12, 2016 2:19 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Dick Eliot and Friends: I’ll Remember April
As one of Milwaukee’s under-sung treasures, guitarist Dick Eliot has mastered the emotional artistry of his music as well as the craft of playing it well. I’ll Remember April, a new album of standards, showcases his mastery of intimate smal... more
Oct 20, 2015 6:50 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
SummerStage Presents ‘A Day for Grace’
Doug Vincent’s autobiographical A Day for Grace covers topics of alcoholism, bullying, drug addiction, dysfunctional families, mental illness and, centrally, suicide in a series of interconnected monologues performed by Vincent. The show in... more
Sep 1, 2015 8:05 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Young Revelators’ Bluesy, Old-School Psychedelia
They may be young, but Milwaukee’s Young Revelators embrace some old sounds. more
Apr 21, 2015 8:08 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Sam Llanas Enjoys Solo Artistic Freedom
Any pressure Sam Llanas might have felt about going solo isn’t reflected on his latest solo album, The Whole Night Thru. more
Dec 23, 2014 11:13 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Led Zeppelin: Led Zeppelin IV, Houses of the Holy (Atlantic/Swan Song)
Led Zeppelin’s classic albums never sounded this good. The latest reissues feature the original albums remastered by Jimmy Page and accompanied by a second disc, presenting an alternative version of those same LPs, usually through alternate... more
Nov 19, 2014 6:36 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
DOT Releases Terrifying Video of Hwy. 41/45 Multi-Car Pileup
The first major snowfall of the season is always especially dangerous, and because of slick, frozen roads and swift wind gusts, yesterday's was even more disastrous than most. The Journal Sentinel tallied the damage in an article detailing dozens .. more
Dec 9, 2013 10:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Gary Tanin: Otto & The Elevators (Vera Records)
Otto & The Elevators is the great, lost Milwaukee album from the ’70s. On this 40th anniversary reissue of the vinyl LP (with a CD tucked into a plastic sleeve), the most remarkable thing—aside from the A-plus songwriting—is the timelessnes... more
Dec 1, 2013 7:15 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Bongos Ikwue and Double X
With nearly all the news filtering out of North Africa these days concerned with the anti-groove, zero-fun Islamic extremists holding Mali’s rich tradition hostage, a new release of sunny Afrobeat and the very first outside-of-Nigeria more
Feb 21, 2013 5:37 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Love Changes was 40 years in the making, in a manner of speaking. In 1972 Gary Tanin, a young Milwaukee songwriter, released an LP of hopeful melancholy called Love Changes All. It was naked, just voice and piano, but more
Feb 21, 2013 5:36 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
J. Cole w/ K. Michelle and CJ Hilton
In the Internet-era rap scene, rappers can become big names well before they even release their first albums. Such is the case with J. Cole, the 25-year-old New York rapper who caught the attention of the rap blogosphere through a series of... more
Nov 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Gary Tanin’s name might not ring a bell with all local rock fans. But as a veteran producer, he’s worked with some of the city’s finest and best-known musicians—including the BoDeans’ Sam Llanas, the Violent Femmes’ Vic more
Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Dinosaur Tracks?
Dec 8, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff 9 Comments
MKEpunk.com: The Milwaukee Punk Archives
Most of Milwaukee's pre-Internet punk scene has gone under-documented, some of it lost to the ages. The Web site MilwaukeeHardcore.net has helped fill in some of the gaps, offering biographies of many of the city's forgotten bands, but it wasn't u.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music