Gary Tanin

Spann built his reputation on keyboards and recorded demos for David Bowie’s final record, Blackstar. But on his own second solo album, Beautiful Man from Mars—co-produced by Milwaukee music stalwart Gary Tanin—Spann plays just about everyt... more

May 30, 2017 2:03 PM Album Reviews

Multi-instrumentalist Jack Spann, most known for his work onthe late legend David Bowie’s final album Blackstar,is hitting the Summerfest stage July 8 in support of his debut solo album Time, Time, Time, Time, Time.The making of Spann’s d.. more

Jun 6, 2016 8:44 PM Around MKE

Off the Cuff with producer Gary Tanin, whose studio Daystorm Music is among a handful of Milwaukee recording facilities that continue to thrive in the digital age of home recording, partly because he was an early adopter of that new technol... more

Apr 19, 2016 3:49 PM Off the Cuff

Milwaukee’s Young Revelators have beaten the sophomore album jinx. On All I See, the band’s roots remain firmly in ’70s-era blues rock, complete with tour de force slide guitar on some numbers along with Hendrix-style incendiary funk rock more

Jan 12, 2016 2:19 PM Album Reviews

As one of Milwaukee’s under-sung treasures, guitarist Dick Eliot has mastered the emotional artistry of his music as well as the craft of playing it well. I’ll Remember April, a new album of standards, showcases his mastery of intimate smal... more

Oct 20, 2015 6:50 PM Album Reviews

Doug Vincent’s autobiographical A Day for Grace covers topics of alcoholism, bullying, drug addiction, dysfunctional families, mental illness and, centrally, suicide in a series of interconnected monologues performed by Vincent. The show in... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:05 PM Theater

They may be young, but Milwaukee’s Young Revelators embrace some old sounds. more

Apr 21, 2015 8:08 PM Local Music

Any pressure Sam Llanas might have felt about going solo isn’t reflected on his latest solo album, The Whole Night Thru. more

Dec 23, 2014 11:13 PM Local Music

Led Zeppelin’s classic albums never sounded this good. The latest reissues feature the original albums remastered by Jimmy Page and accompanied by a second disc, presenting an alternative version of those same LPs, usually through alternate... more

Nov 19, 2014 6:36 PM Album Reviews

The first major snowfall of the season is always especially dangerous, and because of slick, frozen roads and swift wind gusts, yesterday's was even more disastrous than most. The Journal Sentinel tallied the damage in an article detailing dozens .. more

Dec 9, 2013 10:00 PM Around MKE

Otto & The Elevators is the great, lost Milwaukee album from the ’70s. On this 40th anniversary reissue of the vinyl LP (with a CD tucked into a plastic sleeve), the most remarkable thing—aside from the A-plus songwriting—is the timelessnes... more

Dec 1, 2013 7:15 PM Album Reviews

With nearly all the news filtering out of North Africa these days concerned with the anti-groove, zero-fun Islamic extremists holding Mali’s rich tradition hostage, a new release of sunny Afrobeat and the very first outside-of-Nigeria more

Feb 21, 2013 5:37 PM Album Reviews

Love Changes was 40 years in the making, in a manner of speaking. In 1972 Gary Tanin, a young Milwaukee songwriter, released an LP of hopeful melancholy called Love Changes All. It was naked, just voice and piano, but more

Feb 21, 2013 5:36 PM Album Reviews

In the Internet-era rap scene, rappers can become big names well before they even release their first albums. Such is the case with J. Cole, the 25-year-old New York rapper who caught the attention of the rap blogosphere through a series of... more

Nov 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Gary Tanin’s name might not ring a bell with all local rock fans. But as a veteran producer, he’s worked with some of the city’s finest and best-known musicians—including the BoDeans’ Sam Llanas, the Violent Femmes’ Vic more

Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Dec 8, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 9 Comments

Most of Milwaukee's pre-Internet punk scene has gone under-documented, some of it lost to the ages. The Web site MilwaukeeHardcore.net has helped fill in some of the gaps, offering biographies of many of the city's forgotten bands, but it wasn't u.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

