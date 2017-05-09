Gary Tuma
Thirty and Strong, Walker’s Point Art Center Celebrates Milestone Year
Walker’s Point Center for the Arts celebrates its 30th anniversary with a group exhibition titled “Thirty." more
May 9, 2017 1:48 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
CoPA Comes to Walker’s Point Arts Center
It is the eighth year for the Coalition of Photographic Artists (CoPA) exhibition at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. The more than 40 pieces included were juried by Graeme Reid and Gary Tuma. more
Dec 23, 2014 9:36 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
WPCA's 'Vanishing Points' a Sight to See
“Vanishing Points: Explorations in Architecture and Identity” is the perfect exhibition for Walker's Point Center for the Arts (839 S. Fifth St.), and Executive Director Gary Tuma is the perfect guide for a tour. “We're very vi more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
WPCA Celebrates 25 Years in Milwaukee
Art. Community. Education. These words hold special meaning for the 11,000 people who walk through the doors each year at Walker's Point Center for the Arts (WPCA). Phyllis and Steve Chicorel founded the WPCA in April 1987 as a welcoming... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts