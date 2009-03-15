RSS

Gas Prices

Easily the best show currently running in Milwaukee, In Tandem Theatre's Old Wicked Songs is a brilliantly delivered piece of comic drama. The show features excellent performances by Richard Carsey and Chase Stoeger as accompanied by piano. Cars.. more

Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Touring America's oil rigs andnuclear plants, John McCain sometimes sounds as if he'll pr ' 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story onli ,News Features more

Aug 7, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

Howdid you spend your stimulus check? If you’re like most Americans, youbought gasoline. Since President Bush signed the tax rebate into lawFeb. 13, the average household has spent $1,500 filling the family car,according to research by Wisconsi... more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage2643.jpe

There are very good reasons whyoily guys have been stereotyped as the sorts of villains who twirltheir mustaches and tie innocent young women to railroad tracks. Butnow, as we are nearing the end of eight years of government of, for andby the oil... more

Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

SOCIAL UPDATES