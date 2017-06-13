Gas Station Sushi

RSS
Milwaukee Prepares for its First Make Music Day
Milwaukee’s first Make Music Day, taking place on Wednesday, June 21, features a litany of live performances at some unexpected venues. more
Jun 13, 2017 3:06 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
Acting Classes With Mark Bucher
The Artistic Director of the long-lived Boulevard Theatre is offering a couple of acting classes starting this weekend.The classes are being offered the UWM’s School of Continuing Education.Basics of Acting is a look into the basic elements th.. more
Feb 7, 2012 1:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
