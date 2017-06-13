RSS

Gas Station Sushi

domes.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s first Make Music Day, taking place on Wednesday, June 21, features a litany of live performances at some unexpected venues. more

Jun 13, 2017 3:06 PM Local Music

The Artistic Director of the long-lived Boulevard Theatre is offering a couple of acting classes starting this weekend.The classes are being offered the UWM’s School of Continuing Education.Basics of Acting is a look into the basic elements th.. more

Feb 7, 2012 1:39 PM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES