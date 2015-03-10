RSS

Gaslight Anthem

musicgate.jpg.jpe

The Gaslight Anthem’s latest album, Get Hurt, pulls the working-class rock band in some unexpected directions. more

Mar 10, 2015 10:16 PM Music Feature

blogimage6044.jpe

This is inspired: Milwaukee rappers KingHellBastard, never much fans of mixtapes, have made their inaugural foray into the format an homage to one of their primary influences, A Tribe Called Quest. Released in conjunction with the 17th anniversary.. more

Nov 9, 2010 3:30 PM On Music

blogimage6044.jpe

While New Jersey-natives The Gaslight Anthem continually invoke comparisons to Bruce Springsteen from critics, in truth those comparisons have more to do with both acts’ shared Garden State origins than anything else. The Gaslight Anthem’s ... more

Apr 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6043.jpe

Mi,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES