Gauss
High Dive Celebrated Its Second Anniversary with a Six-Band Blowout
While Riverwest 24 cyclists whizzed by outside, High Dive hosted another of the cozy rock shows that’s made it such a destination. more
Jul 31, 2017 10:00 AM Lauren Keene Concert Reviews
Punks Want Nice Things Benefit Show Comes to High Dive
A benefit show, hosted by FTAM Productions, is happening atHigh Dive (701 E. Center St.) this Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m. PunksWant Nice Things (For Other People Who Deserve It) benefits the MaccanonBrown Homeless Sanctuary, a five-story build.. more
Apr 19, 2017 9:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Gauss Blur The Boundaries Between Punk and Pop
The latest LP from the Milwaukee septet Gauss is an exhilarating blur of punk, math-rock and indie-pop. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:27 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Animal Lover w/ Absolutely and Gauss @ Cactus Club
Two spirited Milwaukee bands joined Minneapolis noise-rockers Animal Lovers for a rewarding, if under-attended, Cactus Club show. more
Sep 22, 2016 6:33 AM Daniel Agacki Concert Reviews
OK: The Improbable Story of America’s Greatest Word (Oxford University Press), by Allan Metcalf
The origin of OK as a joke in a 1830s Boston newspaper has been pretty well established. MacMurray College English professor Allan Metcalf dwells instead on the meaning of OK—not just its variable usage as interjection or confirmation, noun... more
Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books