While Riverwest 24 cyclists whizzed by outside, High Dive hosted another of the cozy rock shows that’s made it such a destination. more

Jul 31, 2017 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

punkswantnicethings.jpg.jpe

A benefit show, hosted by FTAM Productions, is happening atHigh Dive (701 E. Center St.) this Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m. PunksWant Nice Things (For Other People Who Deserve It) benefits the MaccanonBrown Homeless Sanctuary, a five-story build.. more

Apr 19, 2017 9:43 PM Around MKE

musicgateway_gauss_byericrisser.jpg.jpe

The latest LP from the Milwaukee septet Gauss is an exhilarating blur of punk, math-rock and indie-pop. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:27 PM Music Feature

Two spirited Milwaukee bands joined Minneapolis noise-rockers Animal Lovers for a rewarding, if under-attended, Cactus Club show. more

Sep 22, 2016 6:33 AM Concert Reviews

The origin of OK as a joke in a 1830s Boston newspaper has been pretty well established. MacMurray College English professor Allan Metcalf dwells instead on the meaning of OK—not just its variable usage as interjection or confirmation, noun... more

Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Books

