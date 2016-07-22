Gay Bar
Milwaukee Brewery Incubator Launches Second Class
Barley toBarrel, a Milwaukee-based craft brewery incubator, will begin acceptingapplications for its second class on Monday, July 25. The 10-week program willbegin at the end of August. The inauguralclass, which launched in spring 201.. more
Jul 22, 2016 8:07 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Will Fellows
In defiance of state laws prohibiting homosexuals from gathering in bars, in the 1950s nightclub entertainer Helen Branson opened a gay bar in Los Angeles, then wrote about the experience in a landmark 1957 memoir Gay Bar . That book more
Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
National Attention
I love when the lowly Brewers get big time attention. It happens so rarely. This week's ESPN The Magazine includes lots of Brewers mentions: Intheir Big Ten, #3 says "Brewers and Cubs load up to win now. So if theworld does com.. more
Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports