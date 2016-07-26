RSS

Gay

awar.jpg.jpe

Denmark was among the nations that dispatched troops to Afghanistan to subdue the Taliban. The Oscar-nominated A War tells a fog-of-battle story from a Danish perspective. The film is a compelling look at the chain of consequences that resu... more

Jul 26, 2016 3:01 PM Home Movies

luncheon.jpg.jpe

On Thursday, Sep. 24, The Cream CityFoundation will host their annual Business Equality Luncheon at the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. The event is a celebration of the diversity and fairness in Southeastern Wisconsin's business community, and high.. more

Sep 21, 2015 2:48 PM Sponsored Content

mylgbtpov_gayongaybulling.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

Anti-gay bullying still happens daily, even within the LGBT community. more

Mar 4, 2015 1:43 AM Hear Me Out

tammky.jpg.jpe

I have been hesitant to write this column. But I have come to the conclusion it does matter that Wisconsin Democratic... more

Sep 17, 2012 4:37 PM Taking Liberties

blogimage19263.jpe

Holly Hughes' artistic trajectory is a bit difficult to chart. Best known for her connection to work that caused conservative types to question the National Endowment for the Arts, Hughes has been recognized for performance art that is deep... more

Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The 25th annual PrideFest Milwaukee celebration of lesbian, bisexual, gay and transgender communities takes place this weekend on the Summerfest grounds. In addition to fabulous performers and more rainbow stuff than you can shake... more

Jun 8, 2012 12:00 AM Sexpress 1 Comments

blogimage18740.jpe

For honoring his conscience on the issue of marriage equality, President Obama earned angry rebukes... more

May 21, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

blogimage18670.jpe

Just as aspiring judges ought to possess the quality known as "judicial temperament," a would-be president... more

May 14, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season this week with a production of the recent stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days by American playwright Mark Brown. The play, which debuted with theUtah Shakespearian Feesti.. more

Aug 12, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

National Coming Out Day occurredOct. 11. This day, recognized by schools and community or People ,SEXPress more

Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Sexpress

blogimage2374.jpe

Howeconomically powerful are gays and lesbians? An estimated 15.3 milliongay and lesbian consumers had a combined buying power of more than $660billion in 2006. 72% prefer to buy from companies that advertise to themdirectly (source: ... more

Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

To learn more about SAGE/Milwaukee, stop in at the offices located at 1845 N. Farwell Ave. ,Columns more

Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Columns

I have known Gay Reinartz for 10 years now and I am always in awe of her commitment to con BeadStyle ,Letters more

Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

blogimage189.jpe

Tick tick, tock tockIt's an anniversary even the band members probably would have forgotten without a reminder: R.E.M.'s Automatic For the People, one of the most masterful but also most unassuming albums of the '90s, was released 15 years ago .. more

Oct 3, 2007 4:00 AM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES