RSS
Gaza
Film Clips: Mar. 14
The Israeli secret service is justifiably known for its James Bond gadgets as well as its long reach. In the Oscar-nominated documentary The Gatekeepers, six former chiefs of Shin Bet are interviewed and discuss the frustrations of their jo... more
Mar 14, 2013 1:29 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Assassination Joke
What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com ,Taking Liberties more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!