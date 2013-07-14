Geek Night
Rambling for Levon Helm
The stage was crowded last October whenacclaimed musicians by the dozen crowded the rostrum at the Izod Center in EastRutherford, New Jersey. The concert honored The Band's drummer, Levon Helm, whohad died recently from cancer, and r.. more
Jul 14, 2013 12:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Local Music Wrap-Up: Lisa Ridgely, Kinth, Tony Memmel
As J. Flash, Milwaukee singer-songwriter Jeff Flashinski has been releasing some of the city\'s most wide-ranging records, albums evenly divided between abstracted folk and ambient instrumentals. He now admits the contrast between the two styles w.. more
May 4, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Shakeseapre Without Rehearsal
\n \n \nIt’s kind of a weird theory. And like most weird theories, it sounds really awfully interesting. The idea is that there may have been enough clues in the work of Shakespeare to suggest that his plays could be performed entirely without reh.. more
Dec 28, 2011 8:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Badger Hockey's Little to play through pain
Junior Ryan Little apparently took a shot to the hand during the NoDak series and that exacerbated some old injuries he had.Giving possibly the most vague injury interview ever, Little told WSJ's Andy Baggot that "there's some broken stuff in the.. more
Oct 27, 2011 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Poe's Tales Of Terror at UW-Whitewater.
The National Endowment for the Arts Big Read campaign is looking to, restore reading to the center of American culture. Okaythats a pretty ambitious goal for a single project, but its a noble one. As a part of the NEAs Big Read, UW-White.. more
Apr 1, 2011 11:53 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mack The Knife In UW-Whitewater
Oh the shark has pretty teeth. And he shows ‘em pearly white. And in this particular instance, he's showin' em in Whitewater. The UW-Whitewater Theatre program presents The Threepenny Opera this month. Director Jim Butchart and Music Director R.. more
Feb 17, 2011 4:12 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Geek Night
Celebrating the inherent low-keyness of Tuesday nights, the Bremen Café has dedicated the day to a event called Geek Night, an informal weekly gathering where patrons play video- and board games. Guitar Hero and Halo have been popular,Today... more
Jan 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
