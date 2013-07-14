RSS

 The stage was crowded last October whenacclaimed musicians by the dozen crowded the rostrum at the Izod Center in EastRutherford, New Jersey. The concert honored The Band's drummer, Levon Helm, whohad died recently from cancer, and r.. more

Jul 14, 2013 12:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

As J. Flash, Milwaukee singer-songwriter Jeff Flashinski has been releasing some of the city\'s most wide-ranging records, albums evenly divided between abstracted folk and ambient instrumentals. He now admits the contrast between the two styles w.. more

May 4, 2012 4:00 PM On Music

\n \n \nIt’s kind of a weird theory. And like most weird theories, it sounds really awfully interesting. The idea is that there may have been enough clues in the work of Shakespeare to suggest that his plays could be performed entirely without reh.. more

Dec 28, 2011 8:49 PM Theater

Junior Ryan Little apparently took a shot to the hand during the NoDak series and that exacerbated some old injuries he had.Giving possibly the most vague injury interview ever, Little told WSJ's Andy Baggot that "there's some broken stuff in the.. more

Oct 27, 2011 4:03 PM More Sports

 The National Endowment for the Arts Big Read campaign is looking to, restore reading to the center of American culture. Okaythats a pretty ambitious goal for a single project, but its a noble one. As a part of the NEAs Big Read, UW-White.. more

Apr 1, 2011 11:53 AM Theater

 Oh the shark has pretty teeth. And he shows ‘em pearly white. And in this particular instance, he's showin' em in Whitewater. The UW-Whitewater Theatre program presents The Threepenny Opera this month. Director Jim Butchart and Music Director R.. more

Feb 17, 2011 4:12 AM Theater

Celebrating the inherent low-keyness of Tuesday nights, the Bremen Café has dedicated the day to a event called Geek Night, an informal weekly gathering where patrons play video- and board games. Guitar Hero and Halo have been popular,Today... more

Jan 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

