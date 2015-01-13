Gender Expression
My Husband Is A Crossdresser
Laura Anne Stuart addresses a question from a reader who has just learned that her husband is a crossdresser and wonders what this means about his identity, future actions and their relationship. more
Jan 13, 2015 10:10 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Does Wearing Women’s Clothing Make Me Gay?
Am I crazy? My girlfriend let me dress up a couple of months ago. Now I’m finding I like women’s clothes a lot and seem to be attracted to men. I just love the feeling of the whole deal. My girlfriend told her friend, who told everybody els... more
Sep 26, 2013 5:46 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
My husband has just released his deepest, darkest secret of being a crossdresser. He also posted a Craigslist ad. Is he cheating on me with men? Is he gay? Why would he advertise himself in lingerie online so the public can more
Jul 18, 2013 5:27 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress