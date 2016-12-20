Gene Kelly
The Magic of 'La La Land'
Magic is an overused word, especially when writing about movies, but La La Land is truly magical. It reunites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for another round of young love following their success with C,Film Reviews more
Dec 20, 2016 1:00 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
An American in Paris
Jun 5, 2015 1:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Charles Walters Made Hollywood Dance
It was a sweet coincidence that Cary Grant and director Charles Walters endedtheir long careers with the same movie, Walk, Don’t Run (1966). Grant announcedthat the film would be his last before saying goodbye to Hollywood. However,Walters had .. more
Mar 12, 2015 9:20 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Gene Kelly’s Manly Dancing
GeneKelly and Fred Astaire were the great male dancers of golden age Hollywood, andyet their styles and personae were entirely distinct. Astaire looked at homegliding along the polished ballrooms of the rich while Kelly s.. more
Jan 4, 2014 2:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Cold War ‘Chess’ at Soulstice Theatre
July comes to a close with an ’80s Cold War musical and some programs featuring bursts of comedy.One of many musicals to open locally this summer is Soulstice Theatre’s production of Chess. Originally released as a concept album in 1984, Ch... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
After 41 Years, A Belated Victory for Butter
The last time America found itself in a budget debate pitting domestic priorities against war expenditures, Richard Nixon was in the White House and David Obey was the youngest member of Congress—an antiwar liberal whose insurgent campaign ... more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features
Time To Get Serious About the Budget
Last month, President Obama proposed to freeze government spending on everything other than defense, veterans’ benefits, homeland security, Medicare and Social Security. The New York Times reported that administration officials depicted the... more
Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features