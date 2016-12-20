RSS

Gene Kelly

filmlalaland.jpg.jpe

Magic is an overused word, especially when writing about movies, but La La Land is truly magical. It reunites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for another round of young love following their success with C,Film Reviews more

Dec 20, 2016 1:00 PM Film Reviews

ihatehollywood.jpg.jpe

Jun 5, 2015 1:17 PM I Hate Hollywood

ihatehollywood_charleswaltersmadehollywooddance.jpg.jpe

It was a sweet coincidence that Cary Grant and director Charles Walters endedtheir long careers with the same movie, Walk, Don’t Run (1966). Grant announcedthat the film would be his last before saying goodbye to Hollywood. However,Walters had .. more

Mar 12, 2015 9:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

 GeneKelly and Fred Astaire were the great male dancers of golden age Hollywood, andyet their styles and personae were entirely distinct. Astaire looked at homegliding along the polished ballrooms of the rich while Kelly s.. more

Jan 4, 2014 2:19 PM I Hate Hollywood

July comes to a close with an ’80s Cold War musical and some programs featuring bursts of comedy.One of many musicals to open locally this summer is Soulstice Theatre’s production of Chess. Originally released as a concept album in 1984, Ch... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

The last time America found itself in a budget debate pitting domestic priorities against war expenditures, Richard Nixon was in the White House and David Obey was the youngest member of Congress—an antiwar liberal whose insurgent campaign ... more

Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage9836.jpe

Last month, President Obama proposed to freeze government spending on everything other than defense, veterans’ benefits, homeland security, Medicare and Social Security. The New York Times reported that administration officials depicted the... more

Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES