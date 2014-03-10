General Election
Two Court Commissioners Vie for Circuit Court Seat in April 1 Election
On April 1, Milwaukee County voters will cast a ballot for two highly qualified candidates for Circuit Court Judge Branch 32—Cedric Cornwall and Laura Gramling Perez. more
Mar 10, 2014 5:46 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Candidates for Milwaukee County Supervisor, District 7: Buckner v. Mayo
<p> Milwaukee County Supervisor Michael Mayo and Jermaine Buckner are vying to represent District 7 on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 7? Verify your .. more
Mar 20, 2012 5:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Candidates for Milwaukee County Supervisor, District 10: Bowen v. Matthews
David Bowen and Radolph Matthews Jr. are vying to represent District 10 on the Milwaukee County board. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 10? Verify your voter registration and district in the <a .. more
Mar 16, 2012 4:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Candidates for Milwaukee County Supervisor, District 18: Alexander v. Corder
Deanna Alexander and Tracey Corder are vying to represent District 18 on the Milwaukee County board. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 18? Verify your voter registration and district in the <a hr.. more
Mar 14, 2012 8:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Candidates for Milwaukee County Supervisor, District 12: Ortiz v. West
<p> Milwaukee County Supervisor Peggy Romo West and Sylvia Ortiz are vying to represent District 12 on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 12? Verify your.. more
Mar 14, 2012 7:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Candidates for Milwaukee County Supervisor, District 9: Gehl v. Taylor
<p>Kenneth Gehl and Steve Taylor are vying to represent District 9 on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 9? Verify your voter registration and district i.. more
Mar 7, 2012 9:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Candidates for Milwaukee County Supervisor District 13: Grant v. Johnson
<p>Milwaukee County Supervisor Willie Johnson Jr. and Bria Grant are vying to represent District 13 on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 13? Verify your.. more
Feb 29, 2012 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Candidates for Milwaukee County Supervisor, District 4: Buresh v. Dimitrijevic
<p>Milwaukee County Supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic and Bill Buresh are vying to represent District 4 on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 4? Verify your.. more
Feb 29, 2012 8:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Candidates for Milwaukee County Supervisor, District 1: Cegielski v. Lipscomb
<p>Milwaukee County Supervisor Theo Lipscomb and Andrew Cigielski are vying to represent District 1 on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 1? Verify your .. more
Feb 29, 2012 7:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Brewers vs. Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Cubs tonight with another 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Cubs
Fresh off their series from the Houston Astros, the Brewers begin a three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs tonight.,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Decibully w/ Early Day Miners and Conrad Plymouth
Since the beginning of the decade, the Indiana ensemble has been playing to a small but devoted following, all the while skirting the usual indie-rock pigeonholing. Their music is too fast to be slowcore, but not dynamic enough to be post-r... more
Sep 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Night of the Living Dead 3-D
The Discovery World screens a 3-D zombie double feature tonight for the final entry in its free outdoor Fish Fry and a Flick series: George Romero’s 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead, widely considered to be one of the most frightening ... more
Sep 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Davila 666
Proving that bad behavior transcends cultural barriers, Puerto Rican garage-rockers Davila 666 have been tirelessly compared to a Latin American Black Lips for their raucous, sweaty live shows, though the music itself isn’t nearly as subver... more
Sep 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Beyond Pop: Andy Warhol’s ‘Last Decade’
An American pop artist after Jasper Johns and RobertRauschenberg, Warhol’s heyday came in the 1960s. But by the time of his deathin 1987, he had yet to squander his 15 minutes of fame. His prolific outputduring the last 10 years of his life... more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn A&E Feature
Katie Musolff: Artist and Model
When artist Katie Musolff paints a portrait, she reveals both the physical and psychological characteristics of her subject. A number of these revelations will be on display at the Charles Allis Art Museum, which features this 2007 Forward ... more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Soultime at the Apollo
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater opens its cabaret season with Kevin Ramsey’s Soultime At The Apollo, celebrating 75 years of New York’s Apollo Theater, the storied Harlem venue that has hosted musicians from Stevie Wonder to Marvin Gaye,Tod... more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee