Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more

Jul 20, 2017 2:20 PM On Music 1 Comments

From iconoclastic hip-hop to open-hearted rock ’n’ roll, Milwaukee delivered this year. more

Dec 13, 2016 1:59 PM Music Feature

Photo credit: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

Genesis Renji fesses to insecurity and revisits Milwaukee with fresh eyes on his new EP “I Might Be Home.” more

Nov 1, 2016 3:29 PM Music Feature

Oct 4, 2016 6:56 PM On Music

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Since dominating the Miltown Beat Down last year, Mike Regal has emerged as one of the city’s most prominent rap producers. more

Oct 6, 2015 8:04 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

