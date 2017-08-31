RSS

Genesis

When I decided to go back to school for journalism part-time some six years ago, I wasn't really sure what to expect. I'd always intended to go back and obtain my bachelor's (I had an associate arts degree stashed away from the early 90s, and than.. more

Aug 31, 2017 9:22 PM Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments

Milwaukee Ballet’s every-other-winter competition, Genesis, has two main assets: First, it gives choreographers from different parts of the world the chance to vie for a future commission with the company; and second, it provides us all wit... more

Feb 21, 2017 3:49 PM Dance

Peter Gabriel rejoined Genesis—for an interview, not an album or a tour. Gabriel satdown with Phil Collins, Tony Banks and company to answer questions for BBC-TVdocumentary, released with previously unseen footage as Sum of the Parts on DVDand.. more

Jan 2, 2015 5:20 PM I Hate Hollywood 3 Comments

Jessica Kaminski

Patrick Howell, a Leading Artist with Milwaukee Ballet since 2008, is back this season from a three-year leave with Germany’s Ballet Augsburg where, last season, he danced the title role in the world premiere of The Picture of Dorian Gray b... more

Dec 2, 2014 10:56 PM Off the Cuff

Stephanie Szostak plays with the slightly shy charm of a Millennial Audrey Hepburn in a fetching performance as Ro, a young woman navigating life’s turns and pursuing her dreams. Karl Geary plays Kevin, a bored ad executive who tosses cauti... more

Nov 26, 2014 1:58 PM Home Movies

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.With a lineup,Music Feature more

Aug 18, 2014 12:08 AM Music Feature

New Orleans’ Galactic is one of the few bands in the jam scene to attempt hip-hop without embarrassing themselves. Unlike all the bands that condescend with novelty covers of contemporary rap hits, Galactic more

Jan 29, 2014 6:20 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Apr 1, 2013 4:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

The choreographers of the Milwaukee Ballet’s Genesis: International Choreographic Competition more

Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Oct 11, 2010 5:41 PM On Music

One-time Milwaukee resident Peter Buffett—the son of power-investor Warren Buffett—has been recording pop and new age albums since the late ’80s, but has found the most success composing material for film and television. His more

Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 16, 2010 9:00 PM Daily Dose

The Musical Box presents A Trick of the Tail on Monday, February 15 at the Pabst at 8pm. The Musical ,Sponsored Events more

Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

In a bill that almost single-handedly atones for the dearth of rap acts at this year’s Summerfest, Lil Wayne and a slew of chart-topping rappers and R&B singers share a Wednesday, Sept. 2 bill at the Marcus Amphitheater which includes Young Jeezy,.. more

Jul 24, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

One can only hope that Milwaukee Ballet hired a film crew to document the production of it Genesis ,Classical Music/Dance more

Mar 23, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

A Trick of the Tail ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  Genesis skipped Wisconsin during last year's reunion tour, but the three-DVD box se When In Rome 2007 ,CD Reviews more

Oct 10, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 2 Comments

Reverence for Genesis' early Peter Gabriel output is so great that there are no less than a half dozen Genesis cover bands that limit themselves to the band's prog-rock material. Some of these bands, like ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Here’s a statistic that might surprise non-Genesis diehards: In a sign of just how enduring the band is, no fewer than three Genesis tribute groups have swung through Milwaukee in the past six months,Today in Milwaukee more

May 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Reverence for Genesis' early Peter Gabriel output is so great that there are no less than New York Times ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments

