Genesis
Hitting the Books, and Other Pleasures
When I decided to go back to school for journalism part-time some six years ago, I wasn't really sure what to expect. I'd always intended to go back and obtain my bachelor's (I had an associate arts degree stashed away from the early 90s, and than.. more
Aug 31, 2017 9:22 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments
Chance, Risk and High Aspiration at Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Genesis’
Milwaukee Ballet’s every-other-winter competition, Genesis, has two main assets: First, it gives choreographers from different parts of the world the chance to vie for a future commission with the company; and second, it provides us all wit... more
Feb 21, 2017 3:49 PM John Schneider Dance
Genesis: Sum of the Parts
Peter Gabriel rejoined Genesis—for an interview, not an album or a tour. Gabriel satdown with Phil Collins, Tony Banks and company to answer questions for BBC-TVdocumentary, released with previously unseen footage as Sum of the Parts on DVDand.. more
Jan 2, 2015 5:20 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood 3 Comments
Milwaukee Ballet’s Patrick Howell Comes Home
Patrick Howell, a Leading Artist with Milwaukee Ballet since 2008, is back this season from a three-year leave with Germany’s Ballet Augsburg where, last season, he danced the title role in the world premiere of The Picture of Dorian Gray b... more
Dec 2, 2014 10:56 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Nov. 27
Stephanie Szostak plays with the slightly shy charm of a Millennial Audrey Hepburn in a fetching performance as Ro, a young woman navigating life’s turns and pursuing her dreams. Karl Geary plays Kevin, a bored ad executive who tosses cauti... more
Nov 26, 2014 1:58 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Influenced: Body Futures on Genesis and Faith No More
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.With a lineup,Music Feature more
Aug 18, 2014 12:08 AM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
New Orleans’ Galactic is one of the few bands in the jam scene to attempt hip-hop without embarrassing themselves. Unlike all the bands that condescend with novelty covers of contemporary rap hits, Galactic more
Jan 29, 2014 6:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Sholem Aleichem: Laughing in the Darkness
Apr 1, 2013 4:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
‘Genesis’: Dance From Around the World
The choreographers of the Milwaukee Ballet’s Genesis: International Choreographic Competition more
Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
"The Age of Adz": Sufjan Stevens Makes his "Bitches Brew"
Oct 11, 2010 5:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Peter Buffett
One-time Milwaukee resident Peter Buffett—the son of power-investor Warren Buffett—has been recording pop and new age albums since the late ’80s, but has found the most success composing material for film and television. His more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ouch! Clean Energy Hits a Rough Patch
Apr 16, 2010 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Musical Box: A Trick of The Tail (2/15)
The Musical Box presents A Trick of the Tail on Monday, February 15 at the Pabst at 8pm. The Musical ,Sponsored Events more
Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Lil Wayne, Young Jeezy Top an Overdue Sept. 2 Bill at Marcus Amphitheater
In a bill that almost single-handedly atones for the dearth of rap acts at this year’s Summerfest, Lil Wayne and a slew of chart-topping rappers and R&B singers share a Wednesday, Sept. 2 bill at the Marcus Amphitheater which includes Young Jeezy,.. more
Jul 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Genesis Under Pressure
One can only hope that Milwaukee Ballet hired a film crew to document the production of it Genesis ,Classical Music/Dance more
Mar 23, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Classical Music
The Musical Box
A Trick of the Tail ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Genesis
Genesis skipped Wisconsin during last year's reunion tour, but the three-DVD box se When In Rome 2007 ,CD Reviews more
Oct 10, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews 2 Comments
Grand Parade
Reverence for Genesis' early Peter Gabriel output is so great that there are no less than a half dozen Genesis cover bands that limit themselves to the band's prog-rock material. Some of these bands, like ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Face Value
Here’s a statistic that might surprise non-Genesis diehards: In a sign of just how enduring the band is, no fewer than three Genesis tribute groups have swung through Milwaukee in the past six months,Today in Milwaukee more
May 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Grand Parade
Reverence for Genesis' early Peter Gabriel output is so great that there are no less than New York Times ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments