Genital Warts
Questions and Answers about HPV
As I’ve mentioned before, I receive a lot of questions about HPV. And every time I publish an answer to an HPV-related question, I get more. HPV is like the unstoppable multi-headed hydra of sexuality education. I shall continue to do my be... more
Mar 19, 2013 11:50 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Please, Don’t Be “Devastated
I was devastated to find out after a Pap smear [that] I am positive for HPV. I had no idea because I have no symptoms at all, not even genital warts. I've been with my partner for almost two years, and I recently went back more
Feb 28, 2013 4:46 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
My Partner Has HPV. Should We Wait to Have Sex?
I have been talking to this girl for several months. I really like her and want to continue to see her. We have not yet had sex; she has told me that she has HPV, and she and I have been hesitant about going through... more
Oct 11, 2012 12:11 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress