Genre
R. Mutt: The Dash
Rare is the musical classicist who can inhabit a genre without coming off as a revivalist. On his third album, The Dash, Milwaukee’s R. Mutt achieves that sort of classicism when it comes to classic rock. more
Feb 21, 2017 2:43 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Discover Rosenblum's 'Herself When She's Missing'
In Herself When She's Missing, local author Sarah Terez Rosenblum paints a portrait of a tumultuous female relationship that involves mid-20s protagonist Andrea and her on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jordan. Through clever metaphors... more
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Bernie Gunther Returns in 'Prague Fatale'
What an unusual household Philip Kerr's must be, what with his wife and children presumably living a fairly conventional life in contemporary Britain and he a most unconventional one in the middle of Europe in the middle of the previous cen... more
May 14, 2012 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
Nothing Beats a Great Spy Film
Taut tales of stealthy undercover agents from the Civil War through the Cold War have provided... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature