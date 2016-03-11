Georg Bã¼Chner
Stylized Human Drama Up-Close with Theatre Gigante
It's a tragedy written in raspy shadow with the overwhelming weight of very human characterization. Tragic beauty spills out over graceful movements and silences between music of infectious mood and exaggerated sound effects. Theatre Gigante.. more
Mar 11, 2016 Shepherd Express Theater
Repairers of the Breach
Repairers of the Breach provides vital services to the city’s neediest residents. Led by MacCanon Brown, this pioneering program serves between 130 and 150 homeless adults each day. In addition to a health clinic that opened earlier this mo... more
Oct 20, 2010 Best of Milwaukee 2010
Nik Kovac
The blessing and the curse of representing the politically engaged 3rd District is that, well, it’s so politically engaged. But we think that Alderman Nik Kovac has handled the issues of the East Side and UW-Milwaukee community well. He ask... more
Oct 20, 2010 Best of Milwaukee 2010 1 Comments