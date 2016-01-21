RSS

George Batson

death-by-design-2016-1.jpg.jpe

Ross Zentner Photography

If I ever find myself in a party at a stately, old home I’m going to have to assume that someone is going to get murdered. I’m going to have to assume that I’m going to be a suspect. I’m going to have to assume that it will all work itself o.. more

Jan 21, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

0004562_design_for_murder_300.jpg.jpe

The Racine Theatre Guild will be auditioning this month for a murder/mystery being staged in January. The ’30s murder mystery finds a young maid murdered in a mansion on the Hudson River. A chauffeur accidentally stumbles upon information ab.. more

Nov 21, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

blogimage12416.jpe

Lying is the title and loose premise for a collection of new dances by members of Danceworks Performance Company and guest choreographer Amii LeGendre. LeGendre’s piece begins with dancer Kelly Anderson playfully accosting the audience with... more

Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage12245.jpe

To capture a moment in an instant is the gift of a great photographer. Herb Wise stumbled into photography during the 1960s and into the era’s burgeoning music scene. People You’d Like to Know samples from what must be an enormous body of w... more

Sep 20, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES