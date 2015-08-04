George Burzynski
Polka Time on Sunday
Milwaukee’s last Polish restaurant, Polonez, offers a Sunday brunch with live polka music and a buffet featuring Polish and American items. more
Something New at Polonez
The world keeps changing, yet without continuity, we’d be lost. The secret to a successful business often comes down to harmonizing change with familiarity. Take Google, still the ready reference of the Internet Age but still adding new lin... more
Dine and Dance at Polonez
Given the city’s immigrant history, there are surprisingly few Polish restaurants in the area. One of them is the pleasing Polonez (4016 S. Packard Ave., St. Francis), which is owned by George and Aleksandra Burzynski, natives of Poland. Th... more
