George C. Wolfe
Next Week: Colored Museum Staged Reading
Playwright George C. Wolfe’s The Colored Museum debuted 30 years ago. The program of satirical sketches (which are “exhibits” in the museum) was ahead of its time in casting a critical eye towards prominent themes and identities of Afri.. more
Jun 16, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee’s Role in Project1VOICE/1PLAY/1DAY
For its sixth year, P1V is celebrating the 30th anniversary of George C. Wolfe’s award-winning production The Colored Museum, which will be presented in Milwaukee by several local theater companies. The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. ... more
Jun 14, 2016 2:56 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Colored Museum at UWM with Lights Camera Soul
The playwright describes The Colored Museum as a cross between a party and an exorcism. George C. Wolfe’s 1986 exploration into African American culture and history makes it to an intimate staging at UWM this month courtesy of Milwaukee-based orga.. more
Jan 12, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
