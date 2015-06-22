George Carlin
Summerfest '68!
On Tuesday, the Rolling Stones – perhaps the biggest (easilythe most expensive) act Summerfest has ever booked – will kick off this year’sevent at the Marcus Amphitheatre. While Summerfest is now synonymous with food,beer, cup-stacking,and mus.. more
Jun 22, 2015 5:12 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
George Carlin at Summerfest: 'Not going OK'
Recently, a pair of audio clips from George Carlin’s 1972Summerfest show has surfaced on YouTube, posted by Carlin’s official channel.This was, of course, the legendary show where Carlin did his “seven words youcannot say on TV” routine, whi.. more
Apr 3, 2015 3:00 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments
You Can’t Say That at Summerfest: The City of Milwaukee v. George Carlin
These unmentionable seven words were at the heart of a razor-sharp routine that made George Carlin one of the hottest comics in the nation by the summer of 1972. He was booked as the top comedy act in that year’s more
Jun 18, 2013 10:16 PM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature
‘How to Wreck a Nice Beach’
In How to Wreck a Nice Beach: The Vocoder From World War II to Hip-Hop, The Machine Speaks (Stop Smiling Books), Dave Tompkins traces the fascinating history of this device from its use in guarding a secure phone line for Roosevelt and Chur... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Danny Gokey
One-time church music director Danny Gokey was Milwaukee’s first remotely successful “American Idol” contestant, finishing third in the show’s eighth season, though with any luck he won’t be the last: The show is filming audi more
Jul 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee