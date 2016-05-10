George Clooney
The Darkness and Money Monster: Film Clips
A little boy is possessed by an evil spirit lurking in a rock he removes from the Grand Canyon in the Greg McLean-directed horror film, The Darkness. more
May 10, 2016 3:54 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
The Otherworldly Potential Of Giannis Antetokounmpo
Oct 8, 2015 9:15 PM Eric Engelbart Milwaukee Bucks
'Tomorrowland'
The plot of Brad Bird and Damon Lindelof’s Tomorrowland is a time-bending, place-hopping tangle set against a backdrop of a dispirited America. Subtlety isn’t the selling point. Tomorrowland has messages lined up in big block letters. The m... more
May 19, 2015 8:58 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Monuments Men
The Nazis were responsible for genocide and a brutal war of conquest. They were also among the world’s greatest art thieves, stripping museums and private holdings of the paintings and sculpture desired by Germany’s leaders. And several of ... more
Feb 10, 2014 2:23 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Feb. 6
In The Invisible Woman, Ralph Fiennes is the director and star, playing Charles Dickens during his long affair with a much younger actress, Nelly (Felicity Jones). Based on Claire Tomalin’s biographical sleuthing, the dramatization paints t... more
Feb 6, 2014 1:22 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Gravity’s Music
The trailerfor Gravity , theOscar buzz science fiction film starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney,featured music by Arvo Part, a contemporary Estonian composer steeped inminimalism and Eastern Orthodox spirituality. It wa.. more
Oct 2, 2013 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Gravity
The immensity of space provides a vast canvas on which to paint the primal human drama of survival against the elements, the urge to live against the relentless claims of death. In Gravity, Sandra Bullock and George Clooney play a pair of a... more
Oct 2, 2013 12:37 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Fools For Tragedy Stages LYSISTRATA in March
After a a silence of some months, Fools For Tragedy has recently announced the first show of its second season: Lysistrata. Knowing the talent that is quite often found in the Fools, I really, really like that they're doing this one. From the an.. more
Feb 5, 2013 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Descendants
<p> Near the start of <em>The Descendants</em>, the weary protagonist Matt King (George Clooney) remarks how associates from the mainland always assume that his Hawaiian home is paradise. The images on the screen tell us where he\'s going before h.. more
Mar 16, 2012 2:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Descendants
Matt King, the George Clooney protagonist of The Descendants, starts the film by remarking how... more
Nov 21, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Slow-Burning Drama in ‘The American’
George Clooney, The American more
Sep 6, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Fantastic Mr. Fox
In a Wes Anderson movie, families never run smoothly but at least they run. In the animated comedy Fantastic Mr.Fox (out on DVD and Blu-ray), they are running for their lives—a family of foxes menaced by a trio of evil human farmers. Of course, .. more
Mar 27, 2010 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Anthony Bourdain
In the past decade, cable television has cranked out more celebrity chefs than can be counted on two hands, but Anthony Bourdain earned his initial notoriety not through TV but by writing Kitchen Confidential, a tell-all memoir that reveale... more
Jan 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Up in the Air
Most of us willnever face a hangman on the gallows or stare into the rifle barrels of a f Up in the Air ,Film more
Dec 19, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Butas they say in the U.N. General Assembly, the human response is“disproportionat Fantastic Mr. ,Film more
Nov 26, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf
Penned by black feminist playwright Ntozake Shange in the mid-’70s, a time when the theater didn’t offer many strong rolls for black women, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf touched on enough heavy s,Tod... more
Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Barreling Through Beethoven
Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, one of the icons of Western art music, should have a sense of The Marriage of Figaro ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Leatherheads
In the 1920s, collegefootball was just for fun and professional football was a ma-and-pa Leatherheads ,Film more
Apr 17, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews