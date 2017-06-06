George Frideric Handel
Lions and Tigers and Bees, Oh My!
George Frideric Handel’s animal characters from his splendid operas and oratorios take to Lynden Sculpture Garden June 16 and 17 in a collaborative event by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Danceworks Performance Company called “Handel’s Bestiar... more
Jun 6, 2017 2:16 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Performing Arts Weekly, Jan. 26 - Feb. 1, 2017
Bess Wohl’s American Hero opens at the Soulstice Theatre on Jan. 27 and runs through Feb. 11; the Festival City Symphony continues its season by “Going for Baroque” at The Pabst Theater on Jan. 29; Momentum, with Milwaukee Ballet II danc... more
Jan 24, 2017 3:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Go Scrooge Yourself!
Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader about dealing with a rude co-worker and pitches exciting events including “Jolly, Holly, Folly” at the Marcus Center, Upon a Midnight Clear: A Tale of Jack Frost at the Brumder Mansion and “Ma... more
Dec 16, 2014 7:33 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Julius Caesar Meets Cleopatra
George Frideric Handel’s great baroque opera, Julius Caesar (1724), may come as an exhilaratingly provocative and tempestuous treat to those more familiar with the composer’s later choral and orchestral works such as the perennial (and just... more
Mar 25, 2014 10:16 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
MSO’s Christmas Classic
For millions of people around the world, Messiah, the oratorio by George Frideric Handel, has been encountered regularly from childhood on. I count myself among them. It’s one of the reliably recurring things against more
Dec 20, 2012 4:05 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Roger Bean In Racine
There’s no questioning Roger Bean’s ability to put together a charming musical revue. The mind behind such shows as The Marvelous Wonderettes and Route 66 has a proven track record for producing well-ballanced musicals with charm and style th.. more
Jul 2, 2010 4:46 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Semele on the Town
Though German-English composer George Frideric Handel (1685-1759) is most widely known for Messiah, ,Classical Music/Dance more
Feb 17, 2009 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music