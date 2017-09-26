George Gershwin
Classical Jazz at the Symphony
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performed works of Darius Milhaud, George Gershwin and Sergei Rachmaninoff at the orchestra’s most recent concert. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Ranky Tanky: Ranky Tanky
The self-titled album by Ranky Tanky is a selection of traditional Gullah songs infused with folk poetry and gospel spirituality. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:47 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: April 13, 2017
A Kind of Murder The cloud of suspicion darkens over his head: Walter (Patrick Wilson) wishes his demented wife (Jessica Biel) was dead—and then she is in this film adapted from a Patricia Highst,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Apr 11, 2017 3:16 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Mn’JAM experiment: Live with a Boom
On Live with a Boom, Mn’JAM experiment mixes original music with songs by Radiohead (“Optimistic”) and George Gershwin (“It Ain’t Necessarily So”). Fusion crisscrosses with funk, hip-hop with scat singing, squealing turntables with wa... more
Sep 6, 2016 2:56 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Strange Night at the Milwaukee Symphony
Jeffrey Kahane led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in a concert of jazz-influenced works by American and French composers. Some of the pieces were performed quite brilliantly and others somewhat disappointingly. more
Jun 21, 2016 4:07 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
The Wisconsin Philharmonic: The World of George Gershwin
Wisconsin Philharmonic presents Hyperion Knight in a concert of Gershwin. more
Feb 16, 2016 1:45 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Gershwin 101
The Southwest Suburban Symphony had a largely successful debut at the Saber Center in Franklin with a performance of the music of George Gershwin. more
Aug 25, 2015 6:58 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Glorious Gershwin at the Saber Center
The Southwestern Suburban Symphony Orchestra debuts at the Saber Center for the Performing Arts. more
Aug 18, 2015 8:54 PM John Jahn Classical Music
MSO Pops Presents ‘S’Wonderful: The Music of Gershwin’
As their 2014-2015 season comes to a close, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Pops paid tribute to one of America’s most well-known composers of the 20th century, Jacob Gershowitz—better known as George Gershwin. more
Jun 9, 2015 8:30 PM Donnie Rask Classical Music
An American in Paris
Jun 5, 2015 1:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Theater Happenings: April 10
The Marquette University’s College of Engineering and Diederich College of Communication’s Department of Performing Arts bring the play Zoo Story to Marquette’s Visualization Lab (1637 W. Wisconsin more
Apr 11, 2014 4:55 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Porgy and Bess and Rouben Mamoulian
This pastJanuary, as the University Press of Kentucky was publishing my biography ofdirector Rouben Mamoulian, Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen , I learned that another book on theneglected auteur was scheduled for publication thi.. more
Oct 31, 2013 6:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A Celebration of Jewish Music
The East Side Chamber Players will celebrate Yom Kippur with a program of music inspired by the Jewish experience, including Eric Whitacre’s Five Hebrew Love Songs, George Gershwin’s Lullaby, a selection more
Sep 11, 2013 12:12 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Breaking the Barriers
The 1935 New York premiere of Porgy and Bess was an epochal event in American musical theater. With music by George Gershwin and a libretto developed by brother Ira Gershwin from DuBose Heyward’s novel and stage more
May 13, 2013 3:25 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
MSO’s Rhapsody and Lincoln
There have been few major classical stars at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in recent seasons. The sell-out audience last Wednesday night was especially eager to hear legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman more
Jan 24, 2013 3:29 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Cold War ‘Chess’ at Soulstice Theatre
July comes to a close with an ’80s Cold War musical and some programs featuring bursts of comedy.One of many musicals to open locally this summer is Soulstice Theatre’s production of Chess. Originally released as a concept album in 1984, Ch... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
