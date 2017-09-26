RSS

George Gershwin

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performed works of Darius Milhaud, George Gershwin and Sergei Rachmaninoff at the orchestra’s most recent concert. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Classical Music

The self-titled album by Ranky Tanky is a selection of traditional Gullah songs infused with folk poetry and gospel spirituality. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:47 PM Album Reviews

A Kind of Murder The cloud of suspicion darkens over his head: Walter (Patrick Wilson) wishes his demented wife (Jessica Biel) was dead—and then she is in this film adapted from a Patricia Highst,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Apr 11, 2017 3:16 PM Home Movies

On Live with a Boom, Mn’JAM experiment mixes original music with songs by Radiohead (“Optimistic”) and George Gershwin (“It Ain’t Necessarily So”). Fusion crisscrosses with funk, hip-hop with scat singing, squealing turntables with wa... more

Sep 6, 2016 2:56 PM Album Reviews

Jeffrey Kahane led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in a concert of jazz-influenced works by American and French composers. Some of the pieces were performed quite brilliantly and others somewhat disappointingly. more

Jun 21, 2016 4:07 PM Classical Music

Wisconsin Philharmonic presents Hyperion Knight in a concert of Gershwin. more

Feb 16, 2016 1:45 PM Classical Music

The Southwest Suburban Symphony had a largely successful debut at the Saber Center in Franklin with a performance of the music of George Gershwin. more

Aug 25, 2015 6:58 PM Classical Music

The Southwestern Suburban Symphony Orchestra debuts at the Saber Center for the Performing Arts. more

Aug 18, 2015 8:54 PM Classical Music

As their 2014-2015 season comes to a close, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Pops paid tribute to one of America’s most well-known composers of the 20th century, Jacob Gershowitz—better known as George Gershwin. more

Jun 9, 2015 8:30 PM Classical Music

Jun 5, 2015 1:17 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Marquette University’s College of Engineering and Diederich College of Communication’s Department of Performing Arts bring the play Zoo Story to Marquette’s Visualization Lab (1637 W. Wisconsin more

Apr 11, 2014 4:55 PM Theater

 This pastJanuary, as the University Press of Kentucky was publishing my biography ofdirector Rouben Mamoulian, Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen , I learned that another book on theneglected auteur was scheduled for publication thi.. more

Oct 31, 2013 6:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

The East Side Chamber Players will celebrate Yom Kippur with a program of music inspired by the Jewish experience, including Eric Whitacre’s Five Hebrew Love Songs, George Gershwin’s Lullaby, a selection more

Sep 11, 2013 12:12 AM Classical Music

The 1935 New York premiere of Porgy and Bess was an epochal event in American musical theater. With music by George Gershwin and a libretto developed by brother Ira Gershwin from DuBose Heyward’s novel and stage more

May 13, 2013 3:25 AM A&E Feature

There have been few major classical stars at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in recent seasons. The sell-out audience last Wednesday night was especially eager to hear legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman more

Jan 24, 2013 3:29 PM Classical Music

July comes to a close with an ’80s Cold War musical and some programs featuring bursts of comedy.One of many musicals to open locally this summer is Soulstice Theatre’s production of Chess. Originally released as a concept album in 1984, Ch... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

