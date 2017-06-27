RSS

George Jones

aloneinberlin.jpg.jpe

Reviews of recent DVD and Blu-ray releases, including “Hee Haw: Pfft! You Was Gone!," Paul Simon, The Concert in Hyde Park and Alone in Berlin. more

Jun 27, 2017 2:11 PM Home Movies

reilly.jpg.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

There’s perhaps another club or two that can claim to be as dark and musty, but Sunday night John C. Reilly and his bluegrass band performed at the only venue in the city that boasts its own hous,Concert Reviews more

Jun 17, 2013 10:29 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage2537.jpe

Yesterday's leaked audio of Christian Bale freaking out on a crew member on the set of Terminator 4 has already spawned innumerable parodies, spoofs and skits—"Kramp & Adler" did a pretty decent one this morning—but I'm most amazed by the Mae Shi'.. more

Feb 3, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage2537.jpe

  Thebooklet accompanying the new George Jones box set notes that during his threey The Hits…Then ’Til Now ,CD Reviews more

Jun 17, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES