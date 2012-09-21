RSS

George Kaufman

The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove opens its season with a dramatic celebration of the art of theater. Edna Ferber and George S. Kaufman's Stage Door is a tightly written exploration of art versus commerce... more

Sep 21, 2012 4:12 PM Theater

blogimage19111.jpe

Despite promotion to the contrary, American Players Theatre's The Royal Family has more heart than humor, but the production's greatest asset is its excellent cast of APT veterans and the fun they have with their roles... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Whether it takes place on the stage or the screen, acting can be an all-consuming occupation. If it is true that only an actor can truly understand another actor, perhaps this is why actors so often become romantically involved. Acting coup... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES