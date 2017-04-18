RSS

George Lucas

Nostalgia for pre-Beatles youth culture was a consistent theme through 1970s pop culture. In movie terms, what resulted was a batch of one-note forgettables and a pair of superb films,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Apr 18, 2017 3:34 PM Home Movies

Jun 2, 2016 1:07 PM I Hate Hollywood

The hype surrounding Episode VII of the Star Wars saga is deafening and the enthusiasm is genuine, the anticipation for Star Wars: The Force Awakens dwarfing even the films of the Harry Potter franchise. But the good news is that Writer-Dir... more

Dec 22, 2015 7:35 PM Film Reviews

Strange Magic, advertised as being “From the mind of George Lucas,” raises the question, “What is Lucas drinking these days?” Supposedly inspired by the Bard’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the film features an array of pop songs spannin... more

Jan 23, 2015 5:10 PM Film Clips

 A newcoffee table book, Star Wars Art: Concepts (published by Abrams), shows that many familiarimages from the franchise took life as pen and magic marker drawings (andlater, on digital programs). The wrinkled, long-eared visag.. more

Oct 2, 2013 3:37 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Thetitle of the book is misleading. Homer Simpson Ponders Politics (UniversityPress of Kentucky) isn’t about the world according to Matt Groening, but rangeswidely, hooking-up particular films, television shows, graphic novels andgenr.. more

Aug 18, 2013 12:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Theword “film” will probably survive to describe a particular form of motionpicture, but the physical medium of celluloid film is going the way ofhand-illuminated parchment after Gutenberg. Whether that’s progress or abackward step is an i.. more

Feb 18, 2013 3:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Watching the 35th anniversary edition of Ralph Bakshi's <em>Wizards</em> on Blu-ray is like peering into a time capsule of an era long gone. The animated feature was considered a technical achievement in 1977a mind blower (especially if you .. more

Apr 15, 2012 1:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

George Lucas changed the direction of Hollywood with Star Wars by helping set the bar for blockbusters to come. But Star Wars was more than a phenomenally successful movie. It was a social phenomenon. According to fans interviewed for the thoug.. more

Oct 29, 2011 6:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

Every mastermind grew up admiring a mastermind. For J.J. Abrams, who conceived the convolutions of the culty “Lost” series and revived Star Trek for the 21st century, Steven Spielberg was the model mastermind, a director who found the un... more

Jun 10, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Over the next threemonths, the Wisconsin Legislature and governor will try to enact the C ShepherdExpress ,Expresso more

Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso

