George Orwell
First Stage Explores Political Lies in Orwell's 'Animal Farm'
First Stage Young Company renders a well-balanced stage adaptation of George Orwell’s classic political allegory, Animal Farm. more
May 16, 2017 2:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Stage-To-Farm: Animal Farm with First Stage
The horses wear cowboy hats and ponytails. The pigs wear pigtails armbands. The dogs wear dog tags and dog collars. Everyone’s in white. There’s a sense of innocence that’s going to be corrupted by exploitation. It’s remarkable how such a vivid at.. more
May 14, 2017 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 1 Comments
Electrocuting Josh Perkins at the Alchemist
Soothing piano music can be heard on the way in. Somewhere in the background the soothing voice of Liz Mistele can be heard telling everyone that Big Brother is watching. There are cameras at the bar so casual and unassuming they might not even be.. more
Feb 11, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Quasimondo’s ‘Animal Farm’
George Orwell’s Animal Farm is a startlingly concise political drama that stands as one of the great works of 20th-century fiction. The Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical more
Jul 9, 2014 1:23 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Trimborn Farm Hosts Quasimondo
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre will close out its second season with Brian Rott’s original theatrical adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm. Rott, Quasimondo’s founding artistic director, will also be directing the show that he s... more
Jun 27, 2014 3:24 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Animal Farm at Trinborn Farm
Backin the mid-19th century, Werner Trimborn and Jacob Kier purchased alime-producing property south of Milwaukee. They had quickly become the largestproducers of quality lime in Wisconsin. By the 1870s, there were 40 peopleworking there. Thin.. more
Jun 17, 2014 10:26 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
George Orwell: English Rebel (Oxford University Press), by Robert Colls
George Orwell was among the British intellectuals of the 1930s and ’40s who never had to apologize: unlike many of them, he was against fascism and communism from the get-go. In fact, as Robert Colls writes, he was against a great many thin... more
Mar 4, 2014 12:52 AM David Luhrssen Books
Orwell's '1984' Inhabits Alchemist Stage
Michael Gene Sullivan's adaptation taps into the disturbing universal elements of George Orwell's dystopian classic 1984. The play consists of two extended interrogation scenes separated by an intermission in a vivid Project Empty Space pro... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
