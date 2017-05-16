RSS

George Orwell

First Stage Young Company renders a well-balanced stage adaptation of George Orwell’s classic political allegory, Animal Farm. more

May 16, 2017 2:59 PM Theater

Paul Ruffolo

The horses wear cowboy hats and ponytails. The pigs wear pigtails armbands. The dogs wear dog tags and dog collars. Everyone’s in white. There’s a sense of innocence that’s going to be corrupted by exploitation. It’s remarkable how such a vivid at.. more

May 14, 2017 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Courtesy of The Alchemist Theatre

Soothing piano music can be heard on the way in. Somewhere in the background the soothing voice of Liz Mistele can be heard telling everyone that Big Brother is watching. There are cameras at the bar so casual and unassuming they might not even be.. more

Feb 11, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

George Orwell’s Animal Farm is a startlingly concise political drama that stands as one of the great works of 20th-century fiction. The Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical more

Jul 9, 2014 1:23 PM Theater

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre will close out its second season with Brian Rott’s original theatrical adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm. Rott, Quasimondo’s founding artistic director, will also be directing the show that he s... more

Jun 27, 2014 3:24 AM Theater

Backin the mid-19th century, Werner Trimborn and Jacob Kier purchased alime-producing property south of Milwaukee. They had quickly become the largestproducers of quality lime in Wisconsin. By the 1870s, there were 40 peopleworking there. Thin.. more

Jun 17, 2014 10:26 PM Theater

George Orwell was among the British intellectuals of the 1930s and ’40s who never had to apologize: unlike many of them, he was against fascism and communism from the get-go. In fact, as Robert Colls writes, he was against a great many thin... more

Mar 4, 2014 12:52 AM Books

Major museum retrospectives for Robert Crumb and Art Spiegelman are markers of the general acceptance of comics as art. As Paul Gravett reminds us in his profusely illustrated analysis of the medium, the comic strip as we know it today was... more

Mar 4, 2014 12:48 AM Books

Michael Gene Sullivan's adaptation taps into the disturbing universal elements of George Orwell's dystopian classic 1984. The play consists of two extended interrogation scenes separated by an intermission in a vivid Project Empty Space pro... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

