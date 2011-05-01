George Tiller
Italian Crime Spree
Quentin Tarantino is a fan of Fernando Di Leo and it's easy to see why on the new DVD set, “Fernando Di Leo: Crime Collection.” The Italian director had a wonderful way with choreographing elaborate criminal encounters involving multiple par.. more
May 1, 2011 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Shopping to Save the World?
Can compassion be generated through consumption? That’s the scheme behind Product RED, the celebrity-powered AIDS fundraiser starring Bono with a supporting cast of Penelope Cruz, Scarlett Johansson, George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio and oth.. more
Apr 26, 2011 1:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Questions Surround Pro-Life Organization’s Rhetoric
In the aftermath of Dr. GeorgeTiller’s murder in Kansas, allegedly by abortion oppo Journal Sentinel ,News Features more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Domestic Terrorism by Any Standard
If right-wing broadcasters don't want to be blamed when someone murders a person they have The Wichita Eagle ,News Features more
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features