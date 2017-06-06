George W. Bush
National Right-wing Groups are Directing Our State Legislature Again
Another attack on our democracy is swirling around the state capitol these days and that is a bill promoted by the right-wing, corporate-funded national group, ALEC, to add Wisconsin to the group of states calling for a constitutional conve... more
Jun 6, 2017 5:06 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 5 Comments
Preserving the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative
Bi-partisan support exists to continue the environmental work of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, despite efforts by the Trump administration to cut funding. more
May 16, 2017 4:18 PM Elizabeth Elving News Features 5 Comments
The New Arab Wars: Uprising and Anarchy in the Middle East (PublicAffairs), by Marc Lynch
In The New Arab Wars: Uprising and Anarchy in the Middle East, George Washington University political science professor Marc Lynch focuses on the Arab Spring, which quickly turned into a long hot summer of increased repression and violence.... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:13 PM David Luhrssen Books
Republican Appeals Court Throws Wisconsin Election into Chaos
Late in the day on Friday, just hours after hearing oral arguments, a three-judge federal appeals court panel allowed Wisconsin’s discriminatory voter ID law to be put more
Sep 17, 2014 1:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Defacing Our Constitution with Anti-LGBT Bigotry
Drunken sailors, lovesick teenagers and right-wing politicians probably shouldn’t be allowed to get tattoos or pass constitutional amendments.What seems like a slick more
Feb 12, 2014 2:18 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Not Listening: What Republicans Could Learn From George W. Bush
During most of the Obama presidency, George W. Bush has maintained a decorous silence. Keeping quiet may not always have been easy for Bush, watching his more
Jul 21, 2013 11:07 PM Joe Conason News Features
The Nice Thing About Bad Guys?
In Chuck Klosterman’s new book I Wear the Black Hat: Grappling with Villains (Real and Imagined), he returns with another series of essays on popular culture and this time convincingly argues that villains may not be more
Jul 15, 2013 3:18 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Overdue Questions: What Might Be Missing From Bush's Presidential Library
Like all such monuments that former presidents construct to edify the public, the George W. Bush Presidential Center—opened with great ceremony in Texas last week—is mounted from its subject's point of view. more
May 3, 2013 3:41 PM Joe Conason News Features
The Newsmaker Memo
Having directed NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies for most of the past four decades, James E. Hansen retired this month to devote himself to the scientific activism that has brought both awards and catcalls during more
Apr 28, 2013 8:33 PM Joe Conason News Features
Issue of the Week: The Split Within the National Rifle Association
The United States has more mass murders, gun violence and non-hunting guns than any other developed country in the world. We are all proud to be Americans, but most of us are sad and definitely not proud to be the home more
Jan 15, 2013 10:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Veterans Denounce Neoconservative 'Swiftboating' of Chuck Hagel
If Chuck Hagel is nominated by President Obama to serve as secretary of defense, there will be at least three compelling arguments in his favor. He served with distinction in the military and would—like secretary of state more
Dec 28, 2012 4:26 PM Joe Conason News Features
Bush Ignored Repeated Warnings of Terrorist Attack
During the festival of falsehood held by Republicans in Tampa, Fla., a few weeks ago, perhaps the very biggest lie emanated from the mouth of Jeb Bush, the Florida politician, entrepreneur and potential heir to the GOP presidential dynasty.... more
Sep 17, 2012 10:45 AM Joe Conason News Features
Issue of the Week: Is Wisconsin in Play?
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney made a stunning pick over the weekend when he selected Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan to be his running mate. On the one hand, it makes sense. Romney has had a hard... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Why the President's bin Laden Ad Drives Republicans Crazy
Nothing aggravates Republicans like seeing nasty, effective tactics upon which they have so long relied being... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 6 Comments
What's in a Name?
When George W. Bush made his first public appearance in many months to discuss economic policy... more
Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Desperate Fantasy: Can Jeb Bush Save the GOP?
Rumors and whispers of a late presidential bid by Jeb Bush are difficult to consider seriously... more
Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
John Forte Thanks George W. Bush
Whether history condemns or redeems George W. Bush, this one footnote of his presidency will long spark debate: Why did Bush, a man almost ideologically opposed to pardons—so much so that he issued less than 200 of them, infuriating his base by no.. more
Mar 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Winners and Losers 2008
Ending a year with the worst economic cataclysm since the Great Depression, entering the s What’s your take? ,Taking Liberties more
Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Beastie Boys Give it Another Try
Last time I saw the Beastie Boys was Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2004. I remember the date because that was one day after the 2004 presidential election, and the day it became quickly indisputable—after a slight glimmer of hope caused by some voting irregu.. more
Oct 14, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
No End In Sight
George W. Bush’s fumbled war in Iraq has prompted no shortage of critical documentar No End In Sight ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee