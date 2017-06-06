RSS

George W. Bush

news1_budget.jpg.jpe

Another attack on our democracy is swirling around the state capitol these days and that is a bill promoted by the right-wing, corporate-funded national group, ALEC, to add Wisconsin to the group of states calling for a constitutional conve... more

Jun 6, 2017 5:06 PM Expresso 5 Comments

news2_greatlakes.jpg.jpe

Bi-partisan support exists to continue the environmental work of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, despite efforts by the Trump administration to cut funding. more

May 16, 2017 4:18 PM News Features 5 Comments

bookreview_newarabwars.jpg.jpe

In The New Arab Wars: Uprising and Anarchy in the Middle East, George Washington University political science professor Marc Lynch focuses on the Arab Spring, which quickly turned into a long hot summer of increased repression and violence.... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:13 PM Books

expresso.jpg.jpe

Late in the day on Friday, just hours after hearing oral arguments, a three-judge federal appeals court panel allowed Wisconsin’s discriminatory voter ID law to be put more

Sep 17, 2014 1:52 AM Expresso 2 Comments

121101_karl_rove_ap_328.jpg.jpe

Drunken sailors, lovesick teenagers and right-wing politicians probably shouldn’t be allowed to get tattoos or pass constitutional amendments.What seems like a slick more

Feb 12, 2014 2:18 AM Taking Liberties

president_george_w._bush_address_to_the_nation_and_joint_session_of_congress_sept._20.jpg.jpe

During most of the Obama presidency, George W. Bush has maintained a decorous silence. Keeping quiet may not always have been easy for Bush, watching his more

Jul 21, 2013 11:07 PM News Features

chuck.jpg.jpe

In Chuck Klosterman’s new book I Wear the Black Hat: Grappling with Villains (Real and Imagined), he returns with another series of essays on popular culture and this time convincingly argues that villains may not be more

Jul 15, 2013 3:18 PM Books

george_w_bush73.jpg.jpe

Like all such monuments that former presidents construct to edify the public, the George W. Bush Presidential Center—opened with great ceremony in Texas last week—is mounted from its subject's point of view. more

May 3, 2013 3:41 PM News Features

prof-james-hansen-001.jpg.jpe

Having directed NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies for most of the past four decades, James E. Hansen retired this month to devote himself to the scientific activism that has brought both awards and catcalls during more

Apr 28, 2013 8:33 PM News Features

expresso.jpg.jpe

The United States has more mass murders, gun violence and non-hunting guns than any other developed country in the world. We are all proud to be Americans, but most of us are sad and definitely not proud to be the home more

Jan 15, 2013 10:57 PM Expresso

chuck-hagel.jpg.jpe

If Chuck Hagel is nominated by President Obama to serve as secretary of defense, there will be at least three compelling arguments in his favor. He served with distinction in the military and would—like secretary of state more

Dec 28, 2012 4:26 PM News Features

joec.jpg.jpe

During the festival of falsehood held by Republicans in Tampa, Fla., a few weeks ago, perhaps the very biggest lie emanated from the mouth of Jeb Bush, the Florida politician, entrepreneur and potential heir to the GOP presidential dynasty.... more

Sep 17, 2012 10:45 AM News Features

blogimage19575.jpe

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney made a stunning pick over the weekend when he selected Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan to be his running mate. On the one hand, it makes sense. Romney has had a hard... more

Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 7 Comments

blogimage18601.jpe

Nothing aggravates Republicans like seeing nasty, effective tactics upon which they have so long relied being... more

May 7, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

blogimage18389.jpe

When George W. Bush made his first public appearance in many months to discuss economic policy... more

Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage17835.jpe

Rumors and whispers of a late presidential bid by Jeb Bush are difficult to consider seriously... more

Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage2896.jpe

Whether history condemns or redeems George W. Bush, this one footnote of his presidency will long spark debate: Why did Bush, a man almost ideologically opposed to pardons—so much so that he issued less than 200 of them, infuriating his base by no.. more

Mar 13, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Ending a year with the worst economic cataclysm since the Great Depression, entering the s What’s your take? ,Taking Liberties more

Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

blogimage1730.jpe

Last time I saw the Beastie Boys was Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2004. I remember the date because that was one day after the 2004 presidential election, and the day it became quickly indisputable—after a slight glimmer of hope caused by some voting irregu.. more

Oct 14, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3772.jpe

George W. Bush’s fumbled war in Iraq has prompted no shortage of critical documentar No End In Sight ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES