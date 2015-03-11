RSS

Georgia Thompson

milwaukee-2-articlelarge.jpg.jpe

In a big victory for victims of clergy sex abuse, on Monday U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Randa once again got slapped down by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. Not only did the appeals court find, contrary to Randa’s or... more

Mar 11, 2015 11:10 AM Expresso 11 Comments

b99266418z.1_20140512104944_000_gkn64mfb.1-1.jpg.jpe

Last week, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a major blow to Gov. Scott Walker and his political allies more

Sep 30, 2014 8:08 PM News Features 19 Comments

walker.jpg.jpe

Last Tuesday, a three-judge panel at the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago heard arguments about whether a federal judge in Milwaukee properly shut down the more

Sep 17, 2014 1:58 AM News Features 21 Comments

aleqm5g8vplp7-gusduqxboku11nl-af0q-615x345.jpg.jpe

I’m not in Chicagotoday for the oral arguments in the John Doe investigation into Scott Walker’scoordination with conservative political groups, primarily the Wisconsin Clubfor Growth. But the informationthat’s already coming out is fascinat.. more

Sep 9, 2014 4:10 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

gov._scott_walker.jpg.jpe

Does Gov. ScottWalker have nine lives or what? Yesterday, his ally,ultraconservative Federalist Society member and U.S. District Court JudgeRudolph Randa totally halted the John Doe investigation into allegedcoordination between Walker’s cam.. more

May 7, 2014 3:56 PM Daily Dose

news1.jpg.jpe

Few jurists have inspired a best-selling book by John Grisham, appeared in an acclaimed documentary, been the subject of congressional hearings and will see their life story play out in a more

Dec 11, 2013 2:30 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage10652.jpe

Predicting the future through rational analysis of the present has not been a fruitful science. Most futurists have usually been wrong. In Making the Invisible Visible, editor Richard Farson blames the failure on lack of true understanding ... more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage10263.jpe

Shades of the Sports Illustrated cover jinx! Last week the Observers had an NCAA tournament dream: Marquette and Wisconsin battling in the East Regional final for a spot in the Final Four. Then, like SI, we went too far. A photo of Lazar Ha... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES