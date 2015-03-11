Georgia Thompson
Isn’t It Time for Judge Randa to Step Down?
In a big victory for victims of clergy sex abuse, on Monday U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Randa once again got slapped down by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. Not only did the appeals court find, contrary to Randa’s or... more
Mar 11, 2015 11:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
The Curious Case of Rudolph Randa
Last week, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a major blow to Gov. Scott Walker and his political allies more
Sep 30, 2014 8:08 PM Brendan Fischer News Features 19 Comments
Latest John Doe Court Hearing Dispels Right-Wing Myths
Last Tuesday, a three-judge panel at the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago heard arguments about whether a federal judge in Milwaukee properly shut down the more
Sep 17, 2014 1:58 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 21 Comments
Today’s John Doe Oral Arguments
I’m not in Chicagotoday for the oral arguments in the John Doe investigation into Scott Walker’scoordination with conservative political groups, primarily the Wisconsin Clubfor Growth. But the informationthat’s already coming out is fascinat.. more
Sep 9, 2014 4:10 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Judge Randa Dares the Supreme Court to Take His John Doe Case
Does Gov. ScottWalker have nine lives or what? Yesterday, his ally,ultraconservative Federalist Society member and U.S. District Court JudgeRudolph Randa totally halted the John Doe investigation into allegedcoordination between Walker’s cam.. more
May 7, 2014 3:56 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Speaking Out: Supreme Court Justice Smeared by the U.S. Chamber
Few jurists have inspired a best-selling book by John Grisham, appeared in an acclaimed documentary, been the subject of congressional hearings and will see their life story play out in a more
Dec 11, 2013 2:30 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Making the Invisible Visible: Essays by the Fellows of the International Leadership Forum (Greenway Communications), edited by Richard Farson
Predicting the future through rational analysis of the present has not been a fruitful science. Most futurists have usually been wrong. In Making the Invisible Visible, editor Richard Farson blames the failure on lack of true understanding ... more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Hey, Waddya Want, Accuracy or Fun?
Shades of the Sports Illustrated cover jinx! Last week the Observers had an NCAA tournament dream: Marquette and Wisconsin battling in the East Regional final for a spot in the Final Four. Then, like SI, we went too far. A photo of Lazar Ha... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports