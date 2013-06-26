RSS

Gerald Casel

One year ago, Milwaukee dancer/choreographers Steven Moses and Jaimi Patterson curated Rooftop Dance, a collection of dances by themselves and friends. The open-air performances took place on the flat roof of the more

Jun 26, 2013 5:12 PM Classical Music

“G O T / I T (Get Out of Town/In Transition)” is the largely tongue-in-cheek title of a dance concert by two choreographers with strong Milwaukee ties who've just left town. Elizabeth Johnson, founder and artistic more

Dec 20, 2012 4:10 PM Classical Music

Christina Briggs Winslow, the new visiting assistant professor in the dance department of UW-Milwaukee's Peck School of the Arts, is one of five distinguished choreographers whose work will be performed May 31-June 2 in this year's “Summer more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

A terrific opportunity exists Thursday through Saturday, May 17-19, to see a world premiere by distinguished choreographer Gerald Casel and several outstanding Milwaukee dancers. The veteran of the Stephen Petronio Company and founder... more

May 15, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

