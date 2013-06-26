Gerald Casel
A New Rooftop Dance and a New Milwaukee Dance Company
One year ago, Milwaukee dancer/choreographers Steven Moses and Jaimi Patterson curated Rooftop Dance, a collection of dances by themselves and friends. The open-air performances took place on the flat roof of the more
Jun 26, 2013 5:12 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Your Mother Dances in Transit
“G O T / I T (Get Out of Town/In Transition)” is the largely tongue-in-cheek title of a dance concert by two choreographers with strong Milwaukee ties who've just left town. Elizabeth Johnson, founder and artistic more
Dec 20, 2012 4:10 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Vulnerable, Impulsive Visionaries in UWM's 'Summerdances'
Christina Briggs Winslow, the new visiting assistant professor in the dance department of UW-Milwaukee's Peck School of the Arts, is one of five distinguished choreographers whose work will be performed May 31-June 2 in this year's “Summer more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
A GeraldCaselDance Premiere Made in Milwaukee
A terrific opportunity exists Thursday through Saturday, May 17-19, to see a world premiere by distinguished choreographer Gerald Casel and several outstanding Milwaukee dancers. The veteran of the Stephen Petronio Company and founder... more
May 15, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music