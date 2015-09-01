Gerald Walker
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: K. Diver, Rah, Emmitt James, Sean Smart, Vonny Del Fresco
The Seattle-born, Milwaukee-raised rapper K. Diver (short for Knowledge Diver) raps unmistakably like one of my favorite rappers of the moment, Pee-Wee Longway, with the same fast, fired-up flow and wise-ass sense of humor. The music he raps over,.. more
Sep 1, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Gerald Walker Prepares For His Debut Album, "Target"
When we last heard from Gerald Walker he was in a testy mood. On his last mixtape, Yesterday You Said Tomorrow, the Milwaukee rap fumed about the endless delays and hurdles postponing his debut album, Target . That was nearly a year and a half ago.. more
Jun 10, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hear Milwaukee Rapper Gerald Walker Blow Off Some Steam on His New Mixtape
Gerald Walker's upcoming album Target still doesn't have a release date, but today he released something that should tide fans over for at least a little a while: an 11-track mixtape Yesterday You Said Tomorrow . It's not clear whether the title i.. more
Feb 24, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Gerald Walker Keeps Pace With Another Mixtape
Gerald Walker has a new mixtape out. If that headline sounds familiar, it should: This is the rapper's seventh mixtape in about two years. That prolificacy is working well for him; right now he's the only Milwaukee rapper whose every move is chart.. more
Sep 28, 2012 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Local Hip-Hop Round-Up: AUTOMatic, Yo-Dot, SPEAK Easy, Klassik
Milwaukee is on the brink of what could be a banner fall for local hip-hop. Here are some recent samples from some of the city's most anticipated local rap albums: Following their awesome boogie-funk joint "Move" earlier this summer, the rapper/pr.. more
Aug 30, 2012 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Prophetic and Gerald Walker Get "Higher"
<p>Now this is a collaboration I\'ve been waiting for. Milwaukee rappers Prophetic and Gerald Walker each rank among the city\'s very best, but they come from very different worlds. With his cool precision, Prophetic is a graduate of the Jay-Z sch.. more
Jul 13, 2012 7:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Download Gerald Walker's Latest Mixtape, "Believers Never Die"
It doesn\'t take a Google Alert to let me know when Gerald Walker has a new mixtape; whenever he releases new music my Twitter feed lights up with posts from about half of the rap writers I follow. Walker may not have been chosen as one of <em>XXL.. more
Apr 18, 2012 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
And Here's Another Gerald Walker Single
I suspect I could save myself a lot of time going forward if I kept the above headline on macro. Prolific Milwaukee rapper Gerald Walker, who sometimes seems to record as much new music in a month as the average person listens to, has released ano.. more
Feb 7, 2012 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Gerald Walker Weighs In On The Weather
<p> I\'m guessing the timing on this one wasn\'t a coincidence. This afternoon Gerald Walker released a new track, produced by frequent collaborator Cardio, called "Rain.Hail.Sleet.Snow.," another celebration of work ethic set to vibed-o.. more
Jan 12, 2012 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Gerald Walker Does Christmas
Gerald Walker is something of an anomaly: a rare Milwaukee rapper who gets more attention in the national blogosphere than he does at home. The singing rapper is on a serious tear, having released three mixtapes over the last half year that have .. more
Nov 17, 2011 10:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Local Mixtape Round-Up: Gerald Walker, Amerika's Addiction, B*Right
With so many rap mixtapes hitting the Internet every week, it can be difficult to keep up with them all, especially since there's often no easy way to distinguish serious releases from the haphazard C-material drops that clutter Twitter feeds and .. more
Sep 28, 2011 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
