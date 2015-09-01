RSS

Gerald Walker

k diver.jpg.jpe

The Seattle-born, Milwaukee-raised rapper K. Diver (short for Knowledge Diver) raps unmistakably like one of my favorite rappers of the moment, Pee-Wee Longway, with the same fast, fired-up flow and wise-ass sense of humor. The music he raps over,.. more

Sep 1, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

onmusic_geraldwalker.jpg.jpe

When we last heard from Gerald Walker he was in a testy mood. On his last mixtape, Yesterday You Said Tomorrow, the Milwaukee rap fumed about the endless delays and hurdles postponing his debut album, Target . That was nearly a year and a half ago.. more

Jun 10, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

blessedfeathers.jpg.jpe

Blessed Feathers, Cloud Cult, Gerald Walker and more! more

Feb 26, 2014 5:59 PM This Week in Milwaukee

gerald walker yesterday you said tomorrow mixtape cover.jpg.jpe

Gerald Walker's upcoming album Target still doesn't have a release date, but today he released something that should tide fans over for at least a little a while: an 11-track mixtape Yesterday You Said Tomorrow . It's not clear whether the title i.. more

Feb 24, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

gerald walker.jpg.jpe

Gerald Walker has a new mixtape out. If that headline sounds familiar, it should: This is the rapper's seventh mixtape in about two years. That prolificacy is working well for him; right now he's the only Milwaukee rapper whose every move is chart.. more

Sep 28, 2012 3:30 PM On Music

blogimage8582.jpe

Milwaukee is on the brink of what could be a banner fall for local hip-hop. Here are some recent samples from some of the city's most anticipated local rap albums: Following their awesome boogie-funk joint "Move" earlier this summer, the rapper/pr.. more

Aug 30, 2012 7:30 PM On Music

blogimage8446.jpe

<p>Now this is a collaboration I\'ve been waiting for. Milwaukee rappers Prophetic and Gerald Walker each rank among the city\'s very best, but they come from very different worlds. With his cool precision, Prophetic is a graduate of the Jay-Z sch.. more

Jul 13, 2012 7:58 PM On Music

blogimage8178.jpe

It doesn\'t take a Google Alert to let me know when Gerald Walker has a new mixtape; whenever he releases new music my Twitter feed lights up with posts from about half of the rap writers I follow. Walker may not have been chosen as one of <em>XXL.. more

Apr 18, 2012 8:25 PM On Music

blogimage7916.jpe

I suspect I could save myself a lot of time going forward if I kept the above headline on macro. Prolific Milwaukee rapper Gerald Walker, who sometimes seems to record as much new music in a month as the average person listens to, has released ano.. more

Feb 7, 2012 8:00 PM On Music

blogimage7807.jpe

<p> I\'m guessing the timing on this one wasn\'t a coincidence. This afternoon Gerald Walker released a new track, produced by frequent collaborator Cardio, called &quot;Rain.Hail.Sleet.Snow.,&quot; another celebration of work ethic set to vibed-o.. more

Jan 12, 2012 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage7582.jpe

Gerald Walker is something of an anomaly: a rare Milwaukee rapper who gets more attention in the national blogosphere than he does at home. The singing rapper is on a serious tear, having released three mixtapes over the last half year that have .. more

Nov 17, 2011 10:00 PM On Music

blogimage7387.jpe

With so many rap mixtapes hitting the Internet every week, it can be difficult to keep up with them all, especially since there's often no easy way to distinguish serious releases from the haphazard C-material drops that clutter Twitter feeds and .. more

Sep 28, 2011 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage12008.jpe

Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and WMSE and Signaldrift’s John Goelzer conceived the new monthly event Unlooped as a way to promote collaboration in Milwaukee’s sometimes isolated electronic music scene. This month’s featured collab more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11721.jpe

Few songwriters have a richer legacy than Neil Young. After springing to countercultural superstardom with the folk-rock groups Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Young launched an enormously successful solo more

Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10024.jpe

The Secret Garden has been a beloved classic ever since it debuted as a serial in a magazine a century ago. Frances Hodgson Burnett’s tale of Mary, an unhappy British girl sent to live with her reclusive, widower uncle after her parents die... more

Mar 2, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage8669.jpe

Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,Taking Liberties more

Nov 11, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 21 Comments

blogimage8582.jpe

El Salvador Restaurant is located in the shadows ofthe landmark St. Josaphat’s Basilica, in a building that once housed PolonezRestaurant. The interior has changed since then, featuring one front diningroom with tile floors and a large pain... more

Nov 3, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

blogimage8446.jpe

Richard Cheese, meet your match. Milwaukee’s 5 Card Studs supersize the kitschy, faux-lounge act that Cheese popularized with their own punny, Las Vegas-styled revue, performing over-the-top, swinging covers of pop and rock songs. They put ... more

Oct 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8178.jpe

While Milwaukee's vintage soul scene doesn't begin to match up against the groundswell of hits that came out of Motor City in the ’60s, we do have our own Temptations tribute band. Formed in 1995 by a quintet of local professionals, The Tem... more

Oct 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Fighting Bob Fest Returns FightingBob Fest, a gathering inspired by Wiscons Journal Sentinel ,Expresso more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES