German Beer Hall
Sever Ensemble: Rescued Treasure—Live at Gorki Berlin (Piranha Records)
The Semer record label was a hotbed for Jewish musicians during Nazi rule, but its music has been lost for more than 60 years. But now that music has been reimagined and rerecorded live at Berlin’s Gorki Theater Studio. The spirit of the la... more
Nov 1, 2016 1:35 PM Jack Fennimore Album Reviews
Tosa’s German Beer Hall
The Lowlands restaurant group continues to expand. Now, in addition to the Café Centraal, Café Benelux, two Café Hollanders and the Trocadero Gastrobar, the group has added another locale more
Apr 8, 2014 11:38 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Turner Hall Reopens
In 2010 the restaurant at Turner Hall closed its doors. Quite a shame as the Hall, constructed in 1882, has a lot of charm. The restaurant reopened a few weeks ago and a few improvements have been made. The wood floors more
Dec 20, 2012 11:40 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview