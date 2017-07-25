RSS

German Fest

Big shows from The Killers, Ryan Adams and Social Distortion highlight this week’s concert calendar. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:31 PM This Week in Milwaukee

German Fest, the Brady Street Festival, MishMash Fest and Louis C.K. top a wildly busy summer week in Milwaukee. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:30 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s German heritage comes to the fore as our kickoffto Wisconsin’s Oktoberfest season, GermanFest, returns to the Summerfest grounds from July 29-31. This year’s entertainment includes Grammy nominated musicianand producer Alex.. more

Jul 21, 2016 4:34 PM Sponsored Content

German Fest, Rhythm Lab MicroFest and the Riverwest 24 are among Milwaukee’s big gatherings this week. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The Big Gig may be over, but there are plenty of incrediblefestivals yet to come this summer in Milwaukee. One such jubilee is German Fest,a family friendly, fun-filled celebration of all things German that takes placeFriday, July 24 (3 p.m.-12.. more

Jul 14, 2015 8:12 PM Around MKE

Photo Credit: Lacy Landre

For a while, The Scarring Party were one of the most active and visible bands in Milwaukee's music scene, which is a weird thing to think about when you consider just how wonderfully bizarre they were. The group's deranged, black-humored fusion of.. more

May 28, 2015 3:30 PM On Music

Roger Moore enjoyed few big screen roles before inheriting Sean Connery’s license tokill in the James Bond franchise. But he had served a long apprenticeship ontelevision, especially in the popular British export “The Saint” (1962-1969),wher.. more

May 28, 2015 2:45 PM I Hate Hollywood

Top: Marta Pan, Floating Sculpture No. 3, 1972. Photo credit: Rick Ebbers/McDill Design / For the rest: Thinkstock / Maggie Vaughn

It’s disguised,but you can still hear traces of the etymology of the term “heritage” in theword itself, and this trace casts light on the word’s meaning. Long storyshort: a heritage is that which is inherited.Wisconsinites are the unknowing.. more

May 27, 2015 6:20 PM Around MKE

Photo Credit: Liz Flyntz

The Pabst Theater Organization announced a trio of indie-rock shows at its venues this morning, including a long-overdue Calexico performance at the Turner Hall Ballroom and the return of the dream-pop duo Beach House to the Pabst Theater.Beach .. more

May 26, 2015 2:40 PM On Music

Last night MilwaukeeAlderman Joe Dudzik was killed in a motorcycle accident. Dudzik had workedfor the city’s Department of Public Works before being elected to the MilwaukeeCommon Council in 2002. Dudzik was very active in his community and als.. more

May 22, 2015 3:20 PM Daily Dose

RIverwest 24, Jurassic 5, Natalie Merchant and more! more

Jul 23, 2014 4:58 PM This Week in Milwaukee

German Fest is trying something a little bit different this year. This July the festival will experiment with a separate, ticketed concert series at the BMO Harris Pavilion, similar to how Summerfest hosts separate ticketed concerts at the Marcus .. more

May 29, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

German Fest offers one of Milwaukee's great feasts, serving 10 tons of potatoes and enough brats to stretch across 28 football fields each year. Between snacks, attendees can enjoy the first Richard Williams Euro-Cup 3 v 3 Soccer Tournament... more

Jul 29, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

