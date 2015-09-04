RSS

German Food

After a $75,000 renovation, Germantown's Old Town Inn will reopen Friday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. as Old Town Beer Hall. more

Sep 4, 2015 12:40 AM Dining Preview

Sprecher Brewingwill again be operating roving beer garden trucks at Milwaukee County Parksthis summer. This year, in addition to Sprecher beer and soda, the two truckswill offer German food from Sprecher's Restaurant and Pub. At least 15 parks.. more

Feb 9, 2015 8:44 PM Around MKE

This week the Lowlands restaurant group opens its latest grand cafe in Wauwatosa, Cafe Bavaria. A formal grand opening is planned for Sunday, Feb. 16, but the restaurant's soft opening starts today. Cafe Bavaria promises a modern spin on the tradi.. more

Feb 13, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

Most people know the small community of St. Martins for its street fairs. Others know it as the location of Wegner’s St. Martins Inn, located in the heart of the village (11318 W. St. Martins Road, Franklin). Wegner’s St. Martins Inn... more

Oct 12, 2012 3:21 PM Dining Preview

A commercial disappointment assailed by critics upon its initial theatrical release in 1999, David Fincher’s violent adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk’s Fight Club went on to become an instant cult favorite upon its DVD release, thanks more

Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

When a script has the distinction of getting its playwright into an MFA program in Las Vegas, you know it’s good. For UW-Whitewater grad Neil Haven, Stuck is that script. The contemporary comedy about Ella, an agoraphobic elevator operator ... more

Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

38 Special’s grand (and distinctly ’80s) contribution to popular music was ta Enchanted April ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

