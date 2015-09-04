German Food
Authentic Bavarian Experience at Old Town Beer Hall
After a $75,000 renovation, Germantown's Old Town Inn will reopen Friday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. as Old Town Beer Hall. more
Sep 4, 2015 12:40 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Sprecher in the Parks
Sprecher Brewingwill again be operating roving beer garden trucks at Milwaukee County Parksthis summer. This year, in addition to Sprecher beer and soda, the two truckswill offer German food from Sprecher's Restaurant and Pub. At least 15 parks.. more
Feb 9, 2015 8:44 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Cafe Bavaria in Wauwatosa is Now Open
This week the Lowlands restaurant group opens its latest grand cafe in Wauwatosa, Cafe Bavaria. A formal grand opening is planned for Sunday, Feb. 16, but the restaurant's soft opening starts today. Cafe Bavaria promises a modern spin on the tradi.. more
Feb 13, 2014 6:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Friday Fish Fry at Wegner’s St. Martins Inn
Most people know the small community of St. Martins for its street fairs. Others know it as the location of Wegner’s St. Martins Inn, located in the heart of the village (11318 W. St. Martins Road, Franklin). Wegner’s St. Martins Inn... more
Oct 12, 2012 3:21 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Fight Club
A commercial disappointment assailed by critics upon its initial theatrical release in 1999, David Fincher’s violent adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk’s Fight Club went on to become an instant cult favorite upon its DVD release, thanks more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
In Tandem Lets Loose With Humorous ‘Stuck’
When a script has the distinction of getting its playwright into an MFA program in Las Vegas, you know it’s good. For UW-Whitewater grad Neil Haven, Stuck is that script. The contemporary comedy about Ella, an agoraphobic elevator operator ... more
Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
38 Special
38 Special’s grand (and distinctly ’80s) contribution to popular music was ta Enchanted April ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee